The Galaxy Z Fold 7 just unlocked a camera trick Samsung kept for its flagship slabs

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Fold 7

Cool to watch, hard to justify for most people





That said, this is not something I picture doing with my own phone, and I suspect most Z Fold 7 owners feel the same way. For those who actually take their phones diving in waterproof cases, though, this is a legitimate upgrade worth grabbing.



I got to watch a live demo of Ocean Mode during Unpacked this year, and I will say it was genuinely cool. Seeing how red light gets cancelled out the deeper you go, and then watching the software bring those colors back in real time, really drove home how far phone cameras have come.