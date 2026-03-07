Leaked Oppo Find N6 renders reveal it'll come in at least one color you already love
Oppo may join the trend for brightly colored phones with its overpowered foldable.
0comments
Last year’s Oppo Find N5 in white. | Image by PhoneArena
One of the reasons for the record-breaking success of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple’s decision to go bold with its colors. Initially, the orange version of its top-tier smartphone was ridiculed by some fans, but it eventually turned into a driving force for Apple’s sales in China. That didn’t go unnoticed, and we may need to brace for a wave of orange phones.
Newly leaked renders of the Oppo Find N6 suggest that the device will feature minimal design changes compared to its predecessor. However, in the images shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass on X, we can see the device in three new colors.
While two of those are a light gray or silver and a dark gray or black, the third one is a bright orange shade, which instantly captures the attention. Unlike Apple’s Cosmic Orange, the orange of the Find N6 feels less saturated and mixes nicely with the golden tone of the device’s frame.
We’ve already seen most details about the Find N6 in a low-quality photo of a leaked presentation. That image also featured the three colors seen in the renders shared by Evan Blass, which makes it even more likely for those to be authentic.
Besides the colors, the presentation included information about the specs of Oppo’s upcoming foldable. Unsurprisingly, those include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage. The device is also expected to feature a 200MP main camera powered by Hasselblad, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto cameras, and a 6,000 mAh battery. The device may be 8.93 mm thick when folded and 4.21 mm when unfolded, and it may feature a 6.62-inch cover screen and an 8.12-inch internal display.
Many people say that phone colors don’t really matter because we use protective cases. As someone who occasionally uses their phone case-free and likes transparent cases, I’d beg to differ. We need more fun colors, and I’m glad Oppo is joining the bright-colored party.
Oppo Find N6 may launch in orange and two more colors
Newly leaked renders of the Oppo Find N6 suggest that the device will feature minimal design changes compared to its predecessor. However, in the images shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass on X, we can see the device in three new colors.
While two of those are a light gray or silver and a dark gray or black, the third one is a bright orange shade, which instantly captures the attention. Unlike Apple’s Cosmic Orange, the orange of the Find N6 feels less saturated and mixes nicely with the golden tone of the device’s frame.
Foldable powerhouse
Oppo Find N6 in orange. | Image by Evan Blass
We’ve already seen most details about the Find N6 in a low-quality photo of a leaked presentation. That image also featured the three colors seen in the renders shared by Evan Blass, which makes it even more likely for those to be authentic.
Recommended For You
How do you choose the color of your phones?
Besides the colors, the presentation included information about the specs of Oppo’s upcoming foldable. Unsurprisingly, those include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage. The device is also expected to feature a 200MP main camera powered by Hasselblad, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto cameras, and a 6,000 mAh battery. The device may be 8.93 mm thick when folded and 4.21 mm when unfolded, and it may feature a 6.62-inch cover screen and an 8.12-inch internal display.
It’s the age of fun colors
Many people say that phone colors don’t really matter because we use protective cases. As someone who occasionally uses their phone case-free and likes transparent cases, I’d beg to differ. We need more fun colors, and I’m glad Oppo is joining the bright-colored party.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: