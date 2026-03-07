Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

Leaked Oppo Find N6 renders reveal it'll come in at least one color you already love

Oppo may join the trend for brightly colored phones with its overpowered foldable.

Oppo Find N5 foldable sitting on a table, slightly folded with its cover display and back visible.
Last year’s Oppo Find N5 in white. | Image by PhoneArena
One of the reasons for the record-breaking success of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is Apple’s decision to go bold with its colors. Initially, the orange version of its top-tier smartphone was ridiculed by some fans, but it eventually turned into a driving force for Apple’s sales in China. That didn’t go unnoticed, and we may need to brace for a wave of orange phones.

Oppo Find N6 may launch in orange and two more colors


Newly leaked renders of the Oppo Find N6 suggest that the device will feature minimal design changes compared to its predecessor. However, in the images shared by reliable leaker Evan Blass on X, we can see the device in three new colors.



While two of those are a light gray or silver and a dark gray or black, the third one is a bright orange shade, which instantly captures the attention. Unlike Apple’s Cosmic Orange, the orange of the Find N6 feels less saturated and mixes nicely with the golden tone of the device’s frame.

Foldable powerhouse



We’ve already seen most details about the Find N6 in a low-quality photo of a leaked presentation. That image also featured the three colors seen in the renders shared by Evan Blass, which makes it even more likely for those to be authentic. 

How do you choose the color of your phones?
Besides the colors, the presentation included information about the specs of Oppo’s upcoming foldable. Unsurprisingly, those include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 12 or 16 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage. The device is also expected to feature a 200MP main camera powered by Hasselblad, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto cameras, and a 6,000 mAh battery. The device may be 8.93 mm thick when folded and 4.21 mm when unfolded, and it may feature a 6.62-inch cover screen and an 8.12-inch internal display.

It’s the age of fun colors


Many people say that phone colors don’t really matter because we use protective cases. As someone who occasionally uses their phone case-free and likes transparent cases, I’d beg to differ. We need more fun colors, and I’m glad Oppo is joining the bright-colored party.

