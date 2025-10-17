The battle rages on: Apple accuses Epic Games of wanting a "free ride" on the iPhone with sideloading

Epic is pushing to get sideloading on iPhones without paying Apple a cent. Apple is firing back hard, accusing the games company of demanding a "free ride" on its platform.





What’s the latest in this endless legal drama?



This fight between Apple and Epic Games feels like it’s been going on forever, doesn't it? If you need a quick recap: Epic tried to bypass Apple's 30% App Store commission, got Fortnite promptly booted. In the US, a judge eventually told Apple they had to allow developers to use other payment systems. Apple’s response was... well, a bit shady. They basically said, "Fine, but we'll still charge you a commission anyway." The judge was not happy, called them out for flouting the ruling, and even referred the matter for a criminal probe. Yikes.

Now, the battle has moved to other countries , including Australia. The court down under has already indicated it's likely to rule that Apple must permit sideloading—letting users install apps from outside the official App Store. But the details are still being hammered out.

This is where it gets spicy. Epic is now asking the judge to order that this new sideloading be allowed without any commission paid to Apple. Apple's lawyers are firing back, saying this is Epic asking to "free ride on Apple's platform and dismantle every safeguard." They're sticking to their old-faithful argument: sideloading equals scams, privacy threats, and malware.





Why this fight is bigger than just two giant companies



This whole thing is really the ultimate battle over Apple’s famous "walled garden." For years, Apple's big selling point has been that the iPhone is safe and secure because they control every single thing. You can only get apps from their store, which they (supposedly) vet for malware and other funny business.

On the other side of the fence, you have the Android ecosystem. Google has always allowed sideloading. It's a core part of that platform's openness. Sure, it comes with real risks—you can absolutely download something nasty if you're not careful—but it also gives users freedom and choice. Apple is essentially terrified of becoming Android, both from a security standpoint and, let's be honest, from a "losing our 30% cut" standpoint.

So who's right? If you're someone who just wants your phone to work and be safe, Apple's locked-down approach is comforting. If you're a power user or a developer, you're probably siding with Epic, screaming for the freedom to install what you want on the $1000+ device you paid for.



Apple's argument is wearing thin



Honestly, this situation is getting a bit ridiculous. While Epic is definitely pushing its luck asking for zero commission—hosting, development tools, and platform access aren't free—Apple’s "we're just protecting you" argument feels weaker every single day. The US judge basically caught them misleading the court just to protect their revenue stream. It's not a good look.

I'm a big believer in user choice. It’s my phone. If I want to take the risk and install an app from a developer's website, I should be able to. Apple can (and has) plaster that entire process with terrifying warnings. Make me click "I understand I might be compromising my device" five times. But ultimately, the choice should be mine. Apple's "security" argument just feels too much like a convenient excuse to protect its massive profits.







