Beyond Epic: Apple faces yet another legal battle over app store payment rules
Image credit — AI generated
Just when it seemed Apple had its hands full with various challenges, the company is now facing another legal battle. A group of app developers has filed a class-action lawsuit, saying that Apple is not following a court order about how payments are handled in apps. The lawsuit, put forward on May 2, 2025, claims Apple has kept on stopping developers from showing users payment options outside of its own App Store and using scare-tactics to penalize those who do so. This, they say, is so Apple can keep collecting its commission fees.
What the fight is about
The main issue in this new legal case is Apple's long-time rule of taking a cut, usually 30%, from things bought inside apps and from subscriptions. Apple did lower this to 15% in 2020 for developers who make less than $1 million a year. However, many developers still want to use other payment methods to avoid these fees or give discounts to their customers.
The law firm Hagens Berman started the class-action suit, with a company called Pure Sweat Basketball, Inc. as the main plaintiff. They argue that Apple's actions have hurt developers. Hagens Berman stated that possibly more than 100,000 developers had to pay Apple commissions that Apple shouldn't have received because they couldn't lead users to their own payment pages.
this is exactly the court order that is being referenced here. As a result of it, a judge ruled just last week that Apple did not follow it and ordered the company to comply right away.This is happening even though there was a court order from 2021 meant to fix this. In fact, if you've been following the Epic Games vs Apple drama,
This lawsuit is the latest part of an ongoing fight, most famously involving the aforementioned Epic Games (the maker of Fortnite) against Apple's App Store rules. Epic Games has also had similar issues with Google's Play Store, proving that these fights show a bigger debate in the tech world about how much control big companies have over their app stores. Developers want more freedom and a fairer share of the money, while companies like Apple say their stores provide safety, a good user experience, and help developers get noticed.
How Apple deals with these issues, both in the U.S. and in other countries, will likely change how mobile apps are sold and how developers make money. It also makes one think about how much control these big platforms should have versus the freedom developers want to run their businesses.
Epic Games is currently winning in its battle against Apple's App Store fees. | Image credit — Epic Games
A familiar struggle for app stores
The rules are also changing in other parts of the world. For example, Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is making companies like Apple change their app store rules, such as allowing other app stores and payment systems. While this U.S. lawsuit is different, it shows developers are pushing for more openness here too. However, Apple has always defended its App Store model, saying it's safe and valuable for users and developers.
How Apple deals with these issues, both in the U.S. and in other countries, will likely change how mobile apps are sold and how developers make money. It also makes one think about how much control these big platforms should have versus the freedom developers want to run their businesses.
