Beyond Epic: Apple faces yet another legal battle over app store payment rules

A familiar struggle for app stores

This is happening even though there was a court order from 2021 meant to fix this. In fact, if you've been following the Epic Games vs Apple drama, this is exactly the court order that is being referenced here. As a result of it, a judge ruled just last week that Apple did not follow it and ordered the company to comply right away.This lawsuit is the latest part of an ongoing fight, most famously involving the aforementioned Epic Games (the maker of Fortnite) against Apple's App Store rules. Epic Games has also had similar issues with Google's Play Store, proving that these fights show a bigger debate in the tech world about how much control big companies have over their app stores. Developers want more freedom and a fairer share of the money, while companies like Apple say their stores provide safety, a good user experience, and help developers get noticed.The rules are also changing in other parts of the world. For example, Europe's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is making companies like Apple change their app store rules, such as allowing other app stores and payment systems. While this U.S. lawsuit is different, it shows developers are pushing for more openness here too. However, Apple has always defended its App Store model, saying it's safe and valuable for users and developers.How Apple deals with these issues, both in the U.S. and in other countries, will likely change how mobile apps are sold and how developers make money. It also makes one think about how much control these big platforms should have versus the freedom developers want to run their businesses.