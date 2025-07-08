T-Mobile customers will be able to enjoy free deliveries for the next 24 months if they act fast

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

This offer is also for those who are already subscribed to DashPass. As soon as you redeem this offer, you'll be refunded for the unused portion of your paid subscription.The offer comes at a great time for customers as it coincides with the Summer of DashPass, an annual savings event for DashPass members, which will end on July 30. It features many exclusive, limited-time deals with as much as 50 percent off on meals, groceries, electronic items, and summer essentials. Asnotes, you can even link your Lyft account to enjoy more savings, such as 20 percent off scheduled airport rides.Most plans are eligible, including Experience Beyond, Experience More, Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, Magenta MAX, andONE+.