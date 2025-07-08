T-Mobile customers will be able to enjoy free deliveries for the next 24 months if they act fast
T-Mobile is now handing out free DoorDash DashPass annual subscriptions but they must be claimed by August 4.
What are summers for if not for lounging on the living room couch (or staying in your room) all day and ordering in food and groceries? After all, it's too hot to go outside, and summer is one time of year when everyone is in relaxation mode. Not that you needed another reason to not venture out of your house, but T-Mobilehas made good on its promise to bring free DoorDash deliveries to its customers.
When T-Mobilewas ranked as the best network by Ookla last month, the company said it would start giving free DashPass to its customers starting July 8.
This offer is also for those who are already subscribed to DashPass. As soon as you redeem this offer, you'll be refunded for the unused portion of your paid subscription.
The offer comes at a great time for customers as it coincides with the Summer of DashPass, an annual savings event for DashPass members, which will end on July 30. It features many exclusive, limited-time deals with as much as 50 percent off on meals, groceries, electronic items, and summer essentials. As The Mobile Report notes, you can even link your Lyft account to enjoy more savings, such as 20 percent off scheduled airport rides.
Most plans are eligible, including Experience Beyond, Experience More, Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, Magenta MAX, and T-Mobile ONE+.
DoorDash is a food and grocery delivery platform that offers a subscription service called DoorDash for serial orderers. It costs $9.99 a month or $96 a year and provides perks such as no delivery fee, reduced service fees on eligible orders, and credits on pickup orders. It also includes other benefits such as rideshare discounts.
The offer can be claimed in the T-Life app through August 4. You can find it in the Benefits section. The perk will return next year, so you don't have to worry about it renewing at the usual $96 annual fee after a year. T-Mobile will bring it back in July 2026 to ensure you continue to enjoy the service for free. Don't forget to re-enroll when it returns, though.
T-Mobile customers have until August 4 to claim a free DashPass.
Go5G, Magenta, Magenta Plus, or T-Mobile ONE customers will need to have two or more lines on their account to qualify. Old plans, such as Simple Choice, have been left out.
Each account will get one DashPass membership, but it can be shared with one other person. This can be done through the settings menu in the DoorDash app.
This is a great offer, even if you don't use DoorDash frequently. You will get $120 worth of benefits, and there are no additional requirements to sign up for the benefit. T-Mobile stopped competing on prices long ago, but perks like these are a reminder that it still competes on value. This, in addition to its lead in various service metrics, is why it's one of the best carriers around.
