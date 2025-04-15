Half of AT&T customers can now access satellite services

Update from April 16, 2025:





AT&T tells us that the removal of the ad "has nothing to do with launch dates and does not hint at a delay." The company notes that launching a satellite program takes time and it's following due process and working with its partners and the FCC.





The company says that nearly half of its customers already have access to peer-to-peer messaging and emergency satellite services.





—Madelynn Traylor, Communication & PR Manager at AT&T , April 2025



AT&T reiterates that it has already received STA approval for testing. Testing is underway and is not limited to FirstNet.



Its partner AST has achieved full operation status for the first five BlueBird satellites, which are the "largest-ever commercial communications arrays deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO)." These five satellites will be enough to offer non-continuous cellular broadband service across the US and in select international markets.

