Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Half of AT&T customers can now access satellite services

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Wireless service
AT&T satellite
Update from April 16, 2025:

AT&T tells us that the removal of the ad "has nothing to do with launch dates and does not hint at a delay." The company notes that launching a satellite program takes time and it's following due process and working with its partners and the FCC.

The company says that nearly half of its customers already have access to peer-to-peer messaging and emergency satellite services.

We’re working with AST SpaceMobile to one day offer a full suite of connectivity: voice, data, video and text services in remote, off-grid locations. Our customers will have access to a satellite-based cellular network with a standard smartphone – no special device is needed.
—Madelynn Traylor, Communication & PR Manager at AT&T, April 2025

AT&T reiterates that it has already received STA approval for testing. Testing is underway and is not limited to FirstNet.

Its partner AST has achieved full operation status for the first five BlueBird satellites, which are the "largest-ever commercial communications arrays deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO)." These five satellites will be enough to offer non-continuous cellular broadband service across the US and in select international markets.

Accelerated satellite manufacturing with planning and production of 40 Block 2 BlueBird satellites underway at AST SpaceMobile manufacturing facilities in Midland, Texas

AST exercised option for additional orbital launches, with full contracted launch capacity now for approximately 60 satellites during 2025 and 2026

The five initial satellites...will target approximately 100% nationwide coverage from space with over 5,600 coverage cells in the United States.  

The next-generation Block 2 BlueBirds featuring up to 2,400 square-foot communications arrays, are designed to deliver up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of the BlueBird satellites in orbit, enabling peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps, supporting voice, full data, and video applications, and other native cellular capabilities. 
 
—Madelynn Traylor, Communication & PR Manager at AT&T, April 2025

The original story from April 15, 2025 follows below:

AT&T briefly teased its satellite service, before pulling the announcement, suggesting the launch might have been delayed.

Recommended Stories
AT&T has teamed up with satellite designer and manufacturer AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite connectivity to its subscribers to ensure they won't be without connectivity in areas without signals from its land-based network. In February, AST SpaceMobile received permission from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test its technology.

T-Mobile and Verizon have already launched their satellite services. AT&T seems to be feeling the pressure as the company launched a market campaign with rollout dates, only to pull it back.

The company is seemingly hoping to roll out satellite texting for certain compatible devices this year and call support in late 2026.

It's not clear why the ad was removed, but it seems to hint at a delay. AST SpaceMobile only has five of its BlueBird satellites in orbit and hopes to launch around 45 to 60 more by 2026 to offer satellite-fueled texting, calling, and data. This will be shared by its various partners, including Verizon, which is currently relying on another partner for its satellite program.

AST SpaceMobile looks to be more ambitious than T-Mobile. It says that its satellites are bigger and more capable than those used by T-Mobile and Apple.

However, it's one thing to commit to something and another to deliver. T-Mobile is inching closer to a public rollout and might offer data and voice capabilities soon, provided its plans don't get derailed by competitors.

AST SpaceMobile, on the other hand, still has regulatory hurdles to jump over before it can connect its satellites to AT&T and Verizon's subscribers using their spectrum holdings, per TMF Associates analyst Tim Farrar. The company's huge satellites may have difficulty getting into orbit.

And, skepticism aside, AST SpaceMobile's FCC filing doesn't inspire much confidence in its ability to support a wide-scale rollout anytime soon.

First of all, AST SpaceMobile's testing for AT&T will initially be limited to FirstNet, the dedicated network for first responders commissioned by the US government. Moreover, testing will only be conducted with 45 smartphones, making you question the service's capacity.



One promising aspect is that the company says that it aims to provide voice and data services to first responders, hinting customers won't be stuck with texting only. And AST SpaceMobile will offer these capabilities while complying with strict power limits for which T-Mobile's partner SpaceX got a waiver.

AT&T's initial testing will help it to eventually launch a nationwide direct-to-cell service.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Popular Stories

T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless