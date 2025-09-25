Customer trust in T-Mobile eroded by a recent revelation
More than 90 percent of readers we surveyed lack confidence in T-Mobile.
Trust is hard to build and easy to lose. T-Mobile has spent years ratcheting up its defense against SIM swap attacks, but customers are still not quite over the time when number hijacking was rampant. They were reminded again of the episode after a court document was made public.
The document was brought to light by law firm Greenberg Glusker, which won $33 million from T-Mobile in its case against the company. The document details the carrier's inaction and oversight that made a SIM swap attack on customer Joseph "Josh" Jones successful.
We got 3915 responses. Nearly 41 percent, or 1602 of the users, said that they had already lost confidence in T-Mobile before the court made its findings public. In addition to SIM swap attacks, which involve accessing T-Mobile's internal systems and deceiving or bribing employees to get their help, the carrier has also been hacked multiple times. That's why it's not surprising that many customers already didn't have faith in T-Mobile.
Nearly 52 percent, or 2028 customers, said that the recent development eroded their confidence in T-Mobile. While customers of other carriers have also been the target of SIM swap attacks, T-Mobile is more culpable because it was singled out by cybercriminals as an easier target. That's because the company had weaker defenses, and its employees received little training to recognize and thwart SIM swap attempts.
Only 7 percent, or 285 of the customers, were unmoved by the revelations, as T-Mobile has since taken steps to fend off attacks. For instance, the company changed how SIM swaps were approved and deployed advanced network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for Number Verification and SIM Swap.
Our findings suggest that restoring trust isn't an easy job, especially because the incidents are recent enough to still be fresh in the memory of T-Mobile customers. T-Mobile will need to regain trust by ensuring such security lapses don't happen again, and when something does go awry, it's fixed quickly.
