Law firm says it "humbled" T-Mobile for not preventing SIM swap attack

Image Credit - Wave7 Research

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

James Molen, Partner Greenberg Glusker Litigation Department, March 2025





T-Mobile

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Details of the case have been published by. There have been numerous cases of bad actors hijacking customer numbers by illegally transferring them to their phones. This is usually done by convincing or tricking an employee into transferring the victim's phone number to a SIM card they own, though has taken steps in recent times to make that harder Once a criminal uses SIM swapping to reassign a victim's number to a SIM card they own, they can gain access to accounts such as bank accounts and social media accounts that use two-factor authentication (2FA).Greenberg Glusker's represented Joseph "Josh" Jones, who lost more than 1,500 Bitcoin and around 60,000 Bitcoin cash - valued at $38 million - as a result of a SIM swap attack. The incident happened on February 21, 2020, and was made possible by aemployee agreeing to transfer Jones’ phone number to a SIM card owned by the attacker.The employee's maleficence alone should not have been enough to allow the attacker to make changes as Jones PIN-protected his account. This led Jones to believe that the criminal used a backdoor on’s systems.A 17-year-old diagnosed with ADHD was behind the attack. He was linked to other cybercriminals who hijacked many Twitter accounts in 2020, including those belonging to Elon Musk - who later bought the company and renamed it to X -, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Joe Biden.