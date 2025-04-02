Some T-Mobile customers can track real-time location of other users and random kids without permission [UPDATED]

Update from April 2, 2025:





404 Media that another device, presumably the SyncUP KIDS - a smartwatch that lets parents keep track of their kids - was also showing the location of random kids. It looks like the problem is not limited to SyncUP DRIVE. reports that another device, presumably the SyncUP KIDS - a smartwatch that lets parents keep track of their kids - was also showing the location of random kids.





Jenna, T-Mobile user, April 2025





As with the SyncUP DRIVE glitch, this SyncUP KIDS error made the location of kids linked with accounts disappear, preventing parents from tracking them.





The bug allowed unauthorised people to not only view the real-time location of other people's kids but also details such as names and even their pictures.





T-Mobile has since fixed the problem with all SyncUP products.





T-Mobile spokesperson, April 2025

The original story follows below:





Innovator-369, Reddit user, April 2025



It's not just the location of other cars that the app is displaying, which could be dismissed as a harmless error. The app also shows accompanying and identifiable information such as license plate, Vehicle Identification Number, and make and model of vehicles. It's not just the location of other cars that the app is displaying, which could be dismissed as a harmless error. The app also shows accompanying and identifiable information such as license plate, Vehicle Identification Number, and make and model of vehicles.





mgrde, Reddit user, April 2025





While anything can glitch out at any time, what's bizarre is that the only solution that was offered to a user was to quit the app and switch to T Life.



Recommended Stories In T-Mobile 's defense, the company T-Mobile stopped actively supporting it last month.



However, such abrupt withdrawal of support for an app that's supposed to make people feel safe and secure and give them "peace of mind" in T-Mobile 's own words doesn't make sense. Even more appalling is the fact that instead of offering a resolution, the company just asked the person reporting the problem to stop using the app. One person was also told that the problem would sort itself out. While anything can glitch out at any time, what's bizarre is that the only solution that was offered to a user was to quit the app and switch to T Life.In's defense, the company notified users last month that it would shut down the legacy app on March 15 . It's possible that the app started acting up afterstopped actively supporting it last month.However, such abrupt withdrawal of support for an app that's supposed to make people feel safe and secure and give them "peace of mind" in's own words doesn't make sense. Even more appalling is the fact that instead of offering a resolution, the company just asked the person reporting the problem to stop using the app. One person was also told that the problem would sort itself out.









Usually, companies give people time to wean themselves off the app instead of disclaiming responsibility. Usually, companies give people time to wean themselves off the app instead of disclaiming responsibility.





TrojanGal702, Reddit user, April 2025



Besides, some users say that the vehicle tracking feature app doesn't work on T Life, which might be why some people are still clinging to the dedicated app.



Fortunately for SyncUp Drive users, the company hasn't completely distanced itself from the issue, which has been fixed for many people.



It's one Besides, some users say that the vehicle tracking feature app doesn't work on T Life, which might be why some people are still clinging to the dedicated app.Fortunately for SyncUp Drive users, the company hasn't completely distanced itself from the issue, which has been fixed for many people.It's one thing to not be able to upgrade a device due to app requirements , but it's a security issue if a tracking device lets other people keep tabs on your location. Hopefully, no one took advantage of the situation.