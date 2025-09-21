AT&T and T-Mobile customers suffered after the carriers were tricked by teenagers who weren't even coders
Looks like good conversation skills were all it took to be a top SIM swapper.
In August, 20-year-old Noah Michael Urban was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a range of crimes, including SIM swapping. More details have now appeared about this cybercriminal, who deceived AT&T and T-Mobile employees to harm their customers.
Noah wasn't a hacker, but rather a highly skilled social engineer. He gained employee credentials to break into confidential systems. He stole information to gain unauthorized access to cryptocurrency accounts of victims.
Noah was a member of the notorious cybercriminal group Scattered Spider, which attacked and extorted a dozen companies in the US and UK.
Noah was friends with Daniel Junk, who was sentenced last year for stealing millions of dollars in cryptocurrency using SIM swapping. They were part of a group known as the Com, which was affiliated with Scattered Spider.
Junk learned how to register his personal computer to T-Mobile's network and use remote-access software to access its SIM-activation tool. He would remain logged in for months, only losing access when T-Mobile kicked him out.
Noah was hired by Junk to call store staff and talk them into handing over their login details. He pretended to be an information technology employee on these calls, reading out from a script Junk prepared.
Eventually, Noah started employing his own callers, paying them anywhere between $60 and $1,000 for a successful login, depending on the level of security at the company they were breaking into. Those who convinced employees to install a remote-access tool were paid as much as $4,000.
By 2022, Noah was already a millionaire. The nature of his crimes continued to evolve until one of them finally led to a raid at his house and a year later, his arrest in 2024.
Cops seized nearly "$4 million in cryptocurrency, $100,000 in cash, and $100,000 worth of jewelry" from him. He was under the FBI's radar since 2021, when he was flagged as a "low-level participant in SIM swapping."
Noah was charged with hacking 13 companies, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. He pleaded guilty, and his lawyer tried to defend him by claiming he was influenced by older co-conspirators, and that SIM swapping appeared more like a game than a serious crime to him. To make her point, the lawyer highlighted that even large corporations like AT&T and T-Mobile were outsmarted by teenage kids.
It's not known whether Noah and Junk worked alongside the Canadian hacker and his accomplice who swindled T-Mobile customer Joseph "Josh" Jones out of millions of dollars of crypto.
With law enforcement tightening the noose around cybercriminals and carriers bolstering their security, customers shouldn't let the recent reports cause them anxiety.
