T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen

It's not clear whether the toggle has always existed, but, in any case, it's only now that most people have become aware of it and as expected, there's been some blowback.

—Ok_Theory5606, Reddit user, May 2025

While T-Mobile does let you opt out of the setting, perhaps it might have been a better idea if it worked the other way around.



Since the feature doesn't record your activity outside of the app, some people may not mind it. Also, considering T-Mobile now wants



Apparently, the feature will mostly only be used by store representatives to help you with the upgrade process. Some users also claim that the feature kicks in when you shake your phone while using the app when you encounter an error. Doing this sends a screenshot to T-Mobile so that it can fix the issue.





—Comprehensive_Bat973, Reddit user, May 2025





The bottom line is that there isn't necessarily anything inherently wrong about the feature. T-Mobile seems to have deployed it to improve the app. However, it might have been a better idea to notify customers about the feature first and make it opt-in.





We have contacted T-Mobile for clarification and will update the story when we have a response.