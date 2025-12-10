T-Mobile announces internal change
T-Mobile has a new COO.
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T-Mobile has promoted Jon Freier to Chief Operating Officer (COO), according to a SEC filing. Freier has been the President of the company's Consumer Group since September 2021. The COO post became vacant in September, when Srini Gopalan, who had held the role, replaced Mike Sievert as CEO. Interestingly, Sievert was also COO before becoming CEO, raising the question of whether Freier will be CEO down the line.
Freier joined T-Mobile in 1994, when it was known as Western Wireless.
Commenting on his possible ascension to CEO, Entner said that while COO is traditionally next in line to lead the company, Gopalan became CEO not too long ago, so it's too early to make predictions. He believes T-Mobile is full of senior executives who could succeed Srini, but Srini isn't going to budge anytime soon.
T-Mobile has had a lot of organisational changes recently. President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson was replaced by Chief Technology Officer John Saw. President of the Business Group, Callie Field, transitioned into a smaller role.
T-Mobile has delivered consistently strong quarters under Freier's leadership, and his promotion to COO speaks to the organisation's confidence in his capability to keep up the momentum.
The telecom market is getting saturated, and competition is intensifying. Verizon has started a promotions war with T-Mobile, and a price war may be next.
Freier previously shrugged off the competitive environment, saying things had always been that way in the industry. A clearheaded next-in-command is just what Srini needs to stave off competition.
Freier has been with T-Mobile for a long time
Freier joined T-Mobile in 1994, when it was known as Western Wireless.
During the UBS investor conference on December 9, Gopalan said extending T-Mobile's network lead, AI-driven digital transformation, and broadband growth were his top goals. He added that Freier and marketing president Mike Katz, who has also moved into a broader role, were key to this strategic direction.
Recon Analytics founder and analyst Roger Entner says that T-Mobile has gone from strength to strength under Freier's leadership, per Fierce Wireless.
Commenting on his possible ascension to CEO, Entner said that while COO is traditionally next in line to lead the company, Gopalan became CEO not too long ago, so it's too early to make predictions. He believes T-Mobile is full of senior executives who could succeed Srini, but Srini isn't going to budge anytime soon.
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Under Jon’s leadership the consumer organization has delivered monster quarters one after the other.T-Mobile has quite a number of excellent senior executives that could succeed Srini, but Srini isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
What does Freier's appointment mean for T-Mobile?
T-Mobile has had a lot of organisational changes recently. President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson was replaced by Chief Technology Officer John Saw. President of the Business Group, Callie Field, transitioned into a smaller role.
At that time, the company said the shuffling aligned with its growth goals.
T-Mobile has delivered consistently strong quarters under Freier's leadership, and his promotion to COO speaks to the organisation's confidence in his capability to keep up the momentum.
Are you excited that T-Mobile has a new COO?
No, this was just a role to fill.
59.59%
Yeah, something good might come from it.
30.82%
No, CEO calls the shots.
9.59%
The stakes are high
The telecom market is getting saturated, and competition is intensifying. Verizon has started a promotions war with T-Mobile, and a price war may be next.
Freier previously shrugged off the competitive environment, saying things had always been that way in the industry. A clearheaded next-in-command is just what Srini needs to stave off competition.
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