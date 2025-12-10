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T-Mobile announces internal change

T-Mobile has a new COO.

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T-Mobile new COO Jon Freier
T-Mobile has promoted Jon Freier to Chief Operating Officer (COO), according to a SEC filing. Freier has been the President of the company's Consumer Group since September 2021. The COO post became vacant in September, when Srini Gopalan, who had held the role, replaced Mike Sievert as CEO. Interestingly, Sievert was also COO before becoming CEO, raising the question of whether Freier will be CEO down the line.

Freier has been with T-Mobile for a long time


Freier joined T-Mobile in 1994, when it was known as Western Wireless.

During the UBS investor conference on December 9, Gopalan said extending T-Mobile's network lead, AI-driven digital transformation, and broadband growth were his top goals. He added that Freier and marketing president Mike Katz, who has also moved into a broader role, were key to this strategic direction.

Recon Analytics founder and analyst Roger Entner says that T-Mobile has gone from strength to strength under Freier's leadership, per Fierce Wireless.

Commenting on his possible ascension to CEO, Entner said that while COO is traditionally next in line to lead the company, Gopalan became CEO not too long ago, so it's too early to make predictions. He believes T-Mobile is full of senior executives who could succeed Srini, but Srini isn't going to budge anytime soon.

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Under Jon’s leadership the consumer organization has delivered monster quarters one after the other.T-Mobile has quite a number of excellent senior executives that could succeed Srini, but Srini isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Roger Entner , Recon Analytics founder and analyst, December 2025

What does Freier's appointment mean for T-Mobile?


T-Mobile has had a lot of organisational changes recently. President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson was replaced by Chief Technology Officer John Saw. President of the Business Group, Callie Field, transitioned into a smaller role.

At that time, the company said the shuffling aligned with its growth goals.

T-Mobile has delivered consistently strong quarters under Freier's leadership, and his promotion to COO speaks to the organisation's confidence in his capability to keep up the momentum.

Are you excited that T-Mobile has a new COO?
No, this was just a role to fill.
59.59%
Yeah, something good might come from it.
30.82%
No, CEO calls the shots.
9.59%
146 Votes

The stakes are high


The telecom market is getting saturated, and competition is intensifying. Verizon has started a promotions war with T-Mobile, and a price war may be next.

Freier previously shrugged off the competitive environment, saying things had always been that way in the industry. A clearheaded next-in-command is just what Srini needs to stave off competition.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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