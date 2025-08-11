This T-Mobile MVNO is offering stellar $10 per month data plans for up to a year
Super affordable data, around the globe, and also a good choice back home Stateside.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Ultra Mobile, an MVNO owned by T-Mobile, is bringing back its popular back-to-school promotion once again this year. New customers can sign up for data plans at just $10 a month, provided that they choose a plan that spans at least three months.
Ultra Mobile is offering 4 GB of monthly data for the following plans:
Without the promotion, these plans would cost $48, $90, and $156 respectively.
Ultra Mobile is owned by T-Mobile, and uses the latter’s expansive network across the country. Signing up with the back-to-school promotion means that you’re getting super cheap internet on one of the best networks in the United States.
The promotion will be available from August 11 to September 14, so you have plenty of time to make up your mind. If you’re already using T-Mobile’s services and are satisfied, then this is just a cheaper plan worth considering if you’re looking to save some cash.
The $10 per month deal does have a small catch, however. Payment for the offer needs to be made upfront, so if you choose the 12-month plan, you will have to pay $120 all at once. Additionally, taxes and fees are not included, so the final total may a bit higher than advertised.
4 GB of data may not seem like that much, but Ultra Mobile caters heavily to a different demographic of users: frequent travelers. The MVNO is popular with people who visit other countries often, as the network’s specialty is its reliable and affordable international calling, texting, and data. If you want an internet connection the moment your plane lands overseas, Ultra Mobile has got your back.
Also, this promotion just makes it a very affordable option for users who don’t require a lot of data each month. So, if that sounds like your sort of network, you’ve got till September 14 to join Ultra Mobile for only $10 a month.
The back-to-school promotion was very successful last time around, and I’m guessing many people will be interested in giving Ultra Mobile a go this year as well.
T-Mobile acquired both Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile last year. | Image credit — T-Mobile
