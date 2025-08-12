T-Mobile launches its Revvl 8 smartphone, packing for free features you rarely see under $200

T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile , and will be priced at either $199.99 or free with certain offers. T-Mobile has introduced the Revvl 8 , the newest phone in its budget-friendly lineup. It will be available starting August 14 exclusively fromand Metro by, and will be priced at either $199.99 or free with certain offers.





If you don't happen to be familiar with the Revvl series, let's just say that it is T-Mobile ’s in-house phone brand. Those stories you've heard of customers walking into a T-Mobile store with a free phone? It could very well be one of these, as they are designed to give customers affordable smartphones that still deliver certain specifications. Now, the Revvl 8 joins the Revvl Tab 2 in offering devices built to work well with T-Mobile ’s network and features.





The Revvl 8 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2408) and runs Android 15 out of the box. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also has expandable with microSD up to 2TB and includes Gemini AI for on-device assistance.





The main camera is 50MP with optical image stabilization, paired with a 2MP macro lens. It supports up to 2K video at 30fps and 1080p at up to 60fps. The front camera is 13MP and can record 1080p video.

Battery life comes from a 5000mAh unit with 25W fast charging, rated for up to 37 hours of talk time. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and satellite compatibility. The phone also has face unlock, a fingerprint sensor, and nano SIM support.









At T-Mobile , customers can get the Revvl 8 free when adding a line on most plans or when trading in any device on select plans. Metro by T-Mobile is offering it free to new customers switching to plans starting at $40 per month. Both carriers include a five-year price guarantee for talk, text, and data.





In the sub-$200 5G market, the Revvl 8 competes with phones like the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G and Motorola Moto G 5G (2024). These alternatives may have more polished designs or OLED displays, but the Revvl 8’s strengths are its network integration, long-term security updates, and carrier perks.





The Revvl 8 offers strong value, especially through carrier promotions. Still, the IPS LCD may feel dated compared to OLED panels on some competitors, and the 2MP macro camera adds little practical use. However, I believe that for those looking for a capable 5G phone tied to a plan with solid perks, this is a good option to consider.