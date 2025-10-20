T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's Halloween deals include free flagship phones, smartwatches, tablets









All of these promotions include access to the benefits available to those T-Mobile customers who are given T-Mobile ’s Magenta Status. The latter includes travel perks such as 15% off stays at Hilton properties worldwide, plus an automatic upgrade to Hilton Honors Silver Status. Magenta Status will give you 40% off hotels and prepaid car rentals when booking through the T-Life app, and free in-flight Wi-Fi on airlines such as Alaska, American, Delta, and United.









Magenta Status also means getting a free one-year AAA Classic membership, and a 10 cent per gallon discount at Shell stations. With that cheaper gas you can drive yourself to an Atom movie theater where you and others with a line on your account can take advantage of $5 movie tickets to a new release each month. Magenta Status combines all of the perks you receive for being a T-Mobile subscriber and puts them in one place on the T-Life app.

Deals are available for the Apple AirPods Pro 3, and Samsung Buds 3 FE





Certain plans, such as the "Experience" plans, include a 5-year price lock guarantee on the talk, text, and 5G smartphone data rate. You'll also receive a free year of DoorDash's DashPass (providing $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders).

Will you take advantage of T-Mobile's Halloween deals? Yes. They sound like good deals to me. No. There's nothing special here. I'm not a T-Mobile subscriber. Yes. They sound like good deals to me. 11.11% No. There's nothing special here. 77.78% I'm not a T-Mobile subscriber. 11.11%





T-Mobile customers purchasing three or more accessories can save 25%. We went off on a little tangent there, so let's return to the carrier's Halloween deals including one accessory deal that is available in-store only. The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 speaker is normally priced at $299.99 but can be yours for only $179.99, $120 off with this promotion. Deals are offered on wearables such as the Apple AirPods Pro 3 , and Samsung Buds 3 FE. Thanks to a mix-and-match deal,customers purchasing three or more accessories can save 25%.

Save money on a 5G Home Internet plan bundled with a voice line





T-Mobile 's Halloween deals also include a promotion on home internet service. Switch to T-Mobile 's 5G Home Internet Service, bundle it with a voice line, and you'll save $20 per month plus you'll be sent a $200 virtual prepaid Mastercard. During the sale, customers can subscribe to the Fiber 2 Gig plan for $70/month in select areas via the Fiber Founders Club, featuring a 10-year price lock.





T-Mobile , the MVNO owned by T-Mobile , will lop $300 off the price of an iPhone 17 Pro for customers switching a line to Metro's $50/month AutoPay plan. Mint Mobile also has something special for its customers this Halloween. Mint is taking $250 off the Metro by, the MVNO owned by, will lop $300 off the price of anPro for customers switching a line to Metro's $50/month AutoPay plan. Mint Mobile also has something special for its customers this Halloween. Mint is taking $250 off the Pixel 10 and offering 5G Home Internet for $30 per month when you sign up with a phone plan.





Instead of getting spooked by high device prices this Halloween, jump on your broom and head over to your nearby T-Mobile store, or you can browse through the controversial T-Life app to take advantage of these deals online. Halloween, of course, is October 31st or a week from this coming Friday.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.



Recommended Stories



LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!