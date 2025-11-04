T-Mobile customers who made changes to accounts may have lost a perk [UPDATED]

Update from November 04, 2025:





T-Mobile tells us the offer isn't ending early. Benefit eligibility has changed for some customers who made specific changes to their accounts, while others may have received the text in error.









The original story follows below:





T-Mobile is texting customers to announce the change





T-Mobile 's website still has a page for the promo, although some changes have been made. For instance, when the offer went live on July 8, customers on eligible plans were told they could claim a free subscription through August 4. With that deadline ending, the wording has been updated to say that starting August 21, customers can redeem their free one-year DashPass subscription within 30 days of switching to Experience Beyond or Experience More plans. These plans are the only eligible plans now. 's website still has a page for the promo, although some changes have been made. For instance, when the offer went live on July 8, customers on eligible plans were told they could claim a free subscription through August 4. With that deadline ending, the wording has been updated to say that starting August 21, customers can redeem their free one-year DashPass subscription within 30 days of switching to Experience Beyond or Experience More plans. These plans are the only eligible plans now.



T-Mobile has also added a new question to its FAQ section: "What happens to my DashPass if am no longer on a qualifying T-Mobile rate plan?" T-Mobile says the free subscription will change to a paid subscription if a customer switches to an ineligible plan.



Since T-Mobile tightened its criteria after the offer first went live, it should technically still honor the commitment of allowing customers to enjoy two years of free DashPass.





There's probably nothing to worry about

It looks like T-Mobile has updated its terms for customers who didn't claim a free pass in early August, but this has tripped up its system. Since only Experience Beyond and Experience More plans qualify now, this might have caused the system to flag customers on all other plans as being ineligible.



In any case, we have reached out to T-Mobile and will update the article when we hear back.

