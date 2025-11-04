Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

T-Mobile customers who made changes to accounts may have lost a perk [UPDATED]

A T-Mobile text says the DashPass offer is ending prematurely.

By
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile DashPass ends
Update from November 04, 2025:

T-Mobile tells us the offer isn't ending early. Benefit eligibility has changed for some customers who made specific changes to their accounts, while others may have received the text in error.

The DoorDash DashPass offer is not ending early. Some customers who made specific account changes were notified about their benefit eligibility today. We’re looking into reports of customers who may have received this message in error.
T-Mobile spokesperson, November 2025

The original story follows below:

T-Mobile's DoorDash promo appears to have ended abruptly. The company began offering a free year of DashPass in July, but is now texting some customers that they are no longer eligible for the subscription service.

T-Mobile is texting customers to announce the change



Some customers have reported receiving a message that their line doesn't qualify for DashPass any longer. They have been advised to either switch to an eligible plan or cancel the subscription before November 4 if they don't want to be charged $96 a year.

The message surprised customers, most of whom say they haven't recently made any changes to their plans that would make them ineligible.

This might be a glitch, as a couple of customers have reported contacting T-Mobile and being told the company was looking into the issue.

This doesn't make sense


Food and grocery delivery platform DoorDash runs a subscription service called DashPass that costs $9.99 a month or $96 a year. It comes with perks such as free deliveries and reduced service fees.

T-Mobile began offering free DashPass subscriptions on July 8 and stated it would be renewed next year. It was even extended to those who already had DashPass, with T-Mobile saying customers would be refunded for the unused portion of the subscription.

So, essentially, T-Mobile committed to offering two years of free DashPass, which is why it's odd that it's clawing back the benefit so soon.

Most plans, including Experience Beyond, Experience More, Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, Magenta MAX, and T-Mobile ONE+, were eligible for the offer. Even older plans, such as Go5G, Magenta, Magenta Plus, or T-Mobile ONE, qualified, but customers on those plans needed to have two or more lines to be eligible. Really old plans, such as Simple Choice, were excluded from the promotion.

Unless someone downgraded to Simple Choice, which isn't even possible, it wouldn't make sense for T-Mobile to suddenly deem them ineligible.



T-Mobile's website still has a page for the promo, although some changes have been made. For instance, when the offer went live on July 8, customers on eligible plans were told they could claim a free subscription through August 4. With that deadline ending, the wording has been updated to say that starting August 21, customers can redeem their free one-year DashPass subscription within 30 days of switching to Experience Beyond or Experience More plans. These plans are the only eligible plans now.

Recommended Stories



T-Mobile has also added a new question to its FAQ section: "What happens to my DashPass if am no longer on a qualifying T-Mobile rate plan?" T-Mobile says the free subscription will change to a paid subscription if a customer switches to an ineligible plan.

Since T-Mobile tightened its criteria after the offer first went live, it should technically still honor the commitment of allowing customers to enjoy two years of free DashPass.

Would you be okay if T-Mobile took away your free DashPass?

Vote View Result

There's probably nothing to worry about


It looks like T-Mobile has updated its terms for customers who didn't claim a free pass in early August, but this has tripped up its system. Since only Experience Beyond and Experience More plans qualify now, this might have caused the system to flag customers on all other plans as being ineligible.

In any case, we have reached out to T-Mobile and will update the article when we hear back.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless