T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year

T-Mobile is adding another perk for its users, this time through a new partnership with DoorDash. Starting July 8, eligible T-Mobile customers will be able to get a free DashPass subscription, which usually costs $10 per month or $120 per year.

The benefit will be available through the T-Life app and includes the standard DashPass features. That means no delivery fees on eligible orders and reduced service fees. For people who order delivery often, this could lead to noticeable savings over time.

The announcement came during T-Mobile’s recent livestream event called "Trade-offs Left The Chat," where the company also discussed its expanding T-Satellite coverage. CEO Mike Sievert said customers who use DoorDash regularly could save between $600 and $700 a year through this deal.

Video Thumbnail

This offer isn’t just for new or premium plan holders. T-Mobile says the DashPass perk will apply to users on "all popular plans," including older ones like Magenta and ONE. It’s not clear yet if customers on even older plans like Simple Choice will be eligible, but if you currently have access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, there’s a good chance you’ll get this benefit too.

To claim the free DashPass, customers will need to go through the T-Life app starting July 8. Once the offer is live, users can activate it and link it to their DoorDash account.

One detail that hasn’t been confirmed is whether the subscription will include access to HBO Max, which sometimes comes bundled with an annual DashPass membership. T-Mobile has not commented on that, and it’s unlikely to be included unless a separate agreement is made. Most of these kinds of perks tend to offer the basic version of a service.

Still, this is a solid addition to T-Mobile’s lineup of benefits. It could be especially useful for people who order food or groceries often. As delivery and service fees continue to rise, cutting those extra costs can help.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, it’s worth setting a reminder to go ahead and check the T-Life app on or after July 8 to see if you’re eligible. You just might be.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
