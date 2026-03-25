Super-thin and light Qi2.2 power bank: Baseus PicoGo AM52
The Baseus PicoGo AM52 looks cool and is easy to bring anywhere
0comments
Sleek metal on the outside, gentle silicone towards the smartphone | Image by PhoneArena
This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Power banks are great, fast-charging ones are wonderful, but if you can get them to be thin and light? That is the best! Now that MagSafe and the Qi standard are playing well together, all smartphones are adopting newer, faster technologies.
And Baseus is here, ready to launch even more convenient power banks to go with the sleek new smartphone models we are getting.
Last year, we saw the first ultra-slim PicoGo power banks and they definitely wowed us (and not just us — demand for them has been high!). Now, Baseus is upping the game with the new PicoGo AM52.
Recommended For You
Baseus PicoGo AM52: 10,000 mAh, 197 grams, Qi2.2
Two variants | Image by PhoneArena
The core concept of the PicoGo power bank design is to be sleek and minimalist, so it feels like a natural extension of your iPhone. The shell is aluminum, and curved towards the edges, so you can still easily hold your phone while the power bank is on it. Its weight is 6.95 oz (197 g) — that’s actually 9 g lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro.
Soft and grippy on the inside, premium aluminum at the rear | Image by PhoneArena
The side that does stick to the phone is covered in soft silicone — it ensures the devices don’t scratch each other, but also provides an extra layer of anti-slip grip. That’s on top of a magnetic ring consisting of sixteen N52 magnets that provide a strong hold of 13 Newtons (roughly the weight of a 1.3 kg / 2.86 lbs object).
Recommended For You
Shop Baseus PicoGo AM52 on Amazon
|Model
|Link
|Exclusive discount
|PicoGo AM52 with built-in cable
|Amazon
|WLLKSF9W
|PicoGo AM52 with detachable cable
|Amazon
|XYUQIUPF
Fast charging, safe thermals
Wireless or wired, the choice is yours | Image by PhoneArena
With the new Qi2.2 technologies, the PicoGo AM52 provides 25 W wireless charging. That’s enough to get an iPhone 17 Pro up to 45% in just 30 minutes. Slap it on and let it charge in your pocket, or keep using the phone and let the power bank do it’s thing.
With NTC smart temperature control safety, graphene-layered cooling, and an aluminum alloy shell, the AM52 is built to keep surface temperature cool. It will stay below 102°F (39°C), which is well below the industry standard of 118.4°F (48°C), and 12% cooler than most conventional Qi2.2 power banks.
Need more efficiency? Hook up a USB-C cable and the power bank will deliver 45 W wired charging.
The Baseus PicoGo AM52 is offered in two variants — one with integrated USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard when not in use, and one without, for a fully tucked-in design. The model without a built-in cable still has a nice braided cable in the box, which you can attach when needed.
Does it support charging through both MagSafe and USB-C?
Up to three devices at a time | Image by PhoneArena
Yes! The model with built-in USB-C cable can charge up to three devices at once — one through MagSafe, one through the integrated cable, one through the USB-C port with another cable attached.
The no-cable model can still charge two devices simultaneously — via MagSafe and attached cable.
The Baseus PicoGo AM52 itself charges with 30 W, which means it goes from 0% to 100% in 90 minutes. Then, it’s ready for your next adventure.
Proud member of a broader PicoGo family of devices
There's a PicoGo for every taste and need | Image by Baseus
The Baseus PicoGo MagSafe power banks are shaping up into a nice series of devices for every need. If you want something super-slim and barely-there — the PicoGo 5,000 mAh is thinner than an actual iPhone, and still has enough juice to give you a day of use.
If you want something more practical — the PicoGo with Stand is another 5,000 mAh power bank that also features a kickstand. Keep that iPhone upright to extend the Facetime call, or have it in landscape to keep gaming or binging Netflix.
Explore Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: