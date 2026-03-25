Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Super-thin and light Qi2.2 power bank: Baseus PicoGo AM52

The Baseus PicoGo AM52 looks cool and is easy to bring anywhere

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Articles
Baseus PicoGo AM52 shown from both sides, displaying its aluminum cover and soft silicone back
Sleek metal on the outside, gentle silicone towards the smartphone | Image by PhoneArena
This story is sponsored by Baseus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Power banks are great, fast-charging ones are wonderful, but if you can get them to be thin and light? That is the best! Now that MagSafe and the Qi standard are playing well together, all smartphones are adopting newer, faster technologies.

And Baseus is here, ready to launch even more convenient power banks to go with the sleek new smartphone models we are getting.

Last year, we saw the first ultra-slim PicoGo power banks and they definitely wowed us (and not just us — demand for them has been high!). Now, Baseus is upping the game with the new PicoGo AM52.

Recommended For You

Baseus PicoGo AM52: 10,000 mAh, 197 grams, Qi2.2




The core concept of the PicoGo power bank design is to be sleek and minimalist, so it feels like a natural extension of your iPhone. The shell is aluminum, and curved towards the edges, so you can still easily hold your phone while the power bank is on it. Its weight is 6.95 oz (197 g) — that’s actually 9 g lighter than the iPhone 17 Pro.



The side that does stick to the phone is covered in soft silicone — it ensures the devices don’t scratch each other, but also provides an extra layer of anti-slip grip. That’s on top of a magnetic ring consisting of sixteen N52 magnets that provide a strong hold of 13 Newtons (roughly the weight of a 1.3 kg / 2.86 lbs object).

Recommended For You

Shop Baseus PicoGo AM52 on Amazon


ModelLinkExclusive discount
PicoGo AM52 with built-in cableAmazonWLLKSF9W
PicoGo AM52 with detachable cableAmazonXYUQIUPF


Fast charging, safe thermals




With the new Qi2.2 technologies, the PicoGo AM52 provides 25 W wireless charging. That’s enough to get an iPhone 17 Pro up to 45% in just 30 minutes. Slap it on and let it charge in your pocket, or keep using the phone and let the power bank do it’s thing.

With NTC smart temperature control safety, graphene-layered cooling, and an aluminum alloy shell, the AM52 is built to keep surface temperature cool. It will stay below 102°F (39°C), which is well below the industry standard of 118.4°F (48°C), and 12% cooler than most conventional Qi2.2 power banks.

Need more efficiency? Hook up a USB-C cable and the power bank will deliver 45 W wired charging.

The Baseus PicoGo AM52 is offered in two variants — one with integrated USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard when not in use, and one without, for a fully tucked-in design. The model without a built-in cable still has a nice braided cable in the box, which you can attach when needed.

Does it support charging through both MagSafe and USB-C?




Yes! The model with built-in USB-C cable can charge up to three devices at once — one through MagSafe, one through the integrated cable, one through the USB-C port with another cable attached.

The no-cable model can still charge two devices simultaneously — via MagSafe and attached cable.

The Baseus PicoGo AM52 itself charges with 30 W, which means it goes from 0% to 100% in 90 minutes. Then, it’s ready for your next adventure.

Proud member of a broader PicoGo family of devices




The Baseus PicoGo MagSafe power banks are shaping up into a nice series of devices for every need. If you want something super-slim and barely-there — the PicoGo 5,000 mAh is thinner than an actual iPhone, and still has enough juice to give you a day of use.

If you want something more practical — the PicoGo with Stand is another 5,000 mAh power bank that also features a kickstand. Keep that iPhone upright to extend the Facetime call, or have it in landscape to keep gaming or binging Netflix.

Explore Baseus PicoGo on Amazon


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Samsung forced to compensate some Galaxy S22 owners after throttling the flagship line in secret
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king

Latest News

This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
This Spring Sale deal on the Lenovo Idea Tab is my favorite budget tablet offer
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon Spring Sale Pixel deals: Get a Pixel 10 Pro for $250 off and more
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Amazon drops an insane lightning deal to bring the Apple Watch Series 9 back into the limelight
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
Best Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals: Save $199 on the iPad Air (M3), $120 on Galaxy Tab S11, and more
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is very much a “beautiful on the inside” kind of phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless