Sell your old phone quickly and easily: ecoATM kiosks take phones, give you cash
ecoATM makes it easy to sell your used phone
Trade-in your phone for cash at over 7,000 kiosks across the US and Canada | Image by ecoATM
This story is sponsored by ecoATM. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
We have a growing problem in our modern tech world nowadays — how do we get rid of our old gadgets? Just throwing them out is beyond irresponsible, selling on the second-hand market is a headache, and trading in is not always a viable option.
What if there’s a super-easy solution? A kind of ATM machine that takes in your old phones, and instantly gives you back cash? Well… there is!
Introducing ecoATM: the easy way to sell your used phone
ecoATM was founded way back in 2008 in San Diego with one purpose - to give people a sustainable and responsible way to dispose of their used phones. To achieve this mission, the company made it extremely easy for anyone to recycle their device.
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It’s a simple, 5-step process that takes no more than 10 minutes collectively:
- Use the ecoATM website or app to describe your phone’s condition and get an estimate (your price offer is locked-in for 7 days)
- Visit a kiosk and insert your device. Over 7,000 kiosks can be found in malls or large retail stores like Walmart, Kroger, Dollar General, and Albertsons
- Automated evaluation - the kiosks use machine vision and diagnostics to inspect and confirm your device’s condition
- Provide ID - for security purposes, you will be required to scan your photo ID
- Accept final offer - after the process is complete, you will be prompted to confirm the transaction and will receive your cash from the kiosk
Visit ecoATM here
Get cash for your old phone
A long history of recycling
Since 2010, ecoATM has recycled over 50 million devices (17.5 million pounds of potential e-waste). Right now, the company has kiosks all over the United States and Canada, serving thousands every day. Over $3 million gets handed out to customers at kiosks per week.
Collected devices are processed in Louisville, Kentucky facilities to be recycled or refurbished, keeping them out of landfills and saving the precious elements like gold and palladium that they are built with.
Convenience and security
Unlike trying to resell or trade-in your old device by shipping it or dealing with potentially interested shoppers, ecoATM just gives you the cash on the spot. The system has also been upgraded over the years to heighten security.
ecoATM kiosks are securely monitored locations. Even though they are automated they are not unattended, as they are actively monitored and have real-time communication to local law enforcement. Both to ensure your safety during the transaction as well as to prevent the pawning of stolen goods.
You can try it today, see if you like the offer
Hit up ecoATM.com/pages/sell to see what you can get for that used phone sitting in a drawer. The website also has a Find a Kiosk section, which will make it easy for you to find the closest location to you.
Not a fan of cash? You can opt for a digital payment through Venmo or Paypal instead. Just confirm your account details at the kiosk.
Visit ecoATM here
Get cash for your old phone
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