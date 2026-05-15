Sell your old phone quickly and easily: ecoATM kiosks take phones, give you cash

This story is sponsored by ecoATM. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





Introducing ecoATM: the easy way to sell your used phone

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Use the ecoATM website or app to describe your phone’s condition and get an estimate (your price offer is locked-in for 7 days)

Visit a kiosk and insert your device. Over 7,000 kiosks can be found in malls or large retail stores like Walmart, Kroger, Dollar General, and Albertsons

Automated evaluation - the kiosks use machine vision and diagnostics to inspect and confirm your device’s condition

Provide ID - for security purposes, you will be required to scan your photo ID

Accept final offer - after the process is complete, you will be prompted to confirm the transaction and will receive your cash from the kiosk

Get cash for your old phone

A long history of recycling

Convenience and security

You can try it today, see if you like the offer

Get cash for your old phone







