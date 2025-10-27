Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Spotify's new Apple TV app is finally here and it's a massive upgrade

After years of neglect, Spotify rolls out a completely rebuilt app that finally competes with Apple Music.

Apple Apps
New Spotify app home page on Apple TV
Spotify is finally giving its Apple TV app the love it deserves with a huge, ground-up rebuild. The new experience is faster, looks way better, and adds key features we've been missing for ages.

What's happening with Spotify on Apple TV?



Let's face it, using Spotify on an Apple TV has been... fine. It worked, but it always felt like an afterthought, a clunky port that just existed. Well, Spotify is changing that tune.

They've just announced a brand-new experience, completely rebuilt natively for tvOS. This isn't just a paint job; it's a structural overhaul based on user feedback (a.k.a. complaints). The goal is a "faster, smarter, more visual experience." It's rolling out globally now on the App Store, and it'll hit everyone with automatic updates by mid-November.

What's new in the Spotify Apple TV app


  • Smarter listening: You get seamless playback, better remote control via Spotify Connect, and the AI-powered DJ recommendations.
  • Designed for the big screen: A modern interface that actually looks like it belongs on tvOS, not just a blown-up phone app.
  • Video improvements: You can now watch music videos (where available) and video podcasts directly on your TV.
  • Extra features you’ll notice: Finally, proper queue management! You can also see lyrics and adjust playback speed for podcasts.

Why this was needed


This is all about catching up. The old Spotify app wasn't just clunky; it was bad compared to the native competition. Apple Music on Apple TV is, naturally, a first-class citizen. It’s deeply integrated, looks great, and has features like Apple Music Sing (the karaoke mode) that leverage the big screen perfectly.

For a long time, if you were a Spotify subscriber with an Apple TV, you were getting a second-rate experience. It felt like Spotify just didn't care about the platform. This update is Spotify finally planting its flag and saying, "We're not going to concede this territory."

This matters to the huge number of people who are in Spotify's ecosystem but prefer Apple's hardware. You no longer have to feel like you're being punished for not using Apple Music.

It's about time, honestly


This is long overdue for Spotify users who also use an Apple TV as their main streaming box. The old app, as I understand it, was genuinely terrible, slow, ugly, and missing basic features like queue management, which is baffling. Hopefully this new update brings it actually enjoyable status.

Johanna Romero
