Spotify is adding another absurd feature instead of launching its HiFi streaming







Everything shared through Spotify DMs will be saved inside a Messages inbox, which will be accessible under the profile picture in the upper left corner of the app. The messages will support emoji reactions and text conversations, and you’ll be able to accept or decline message requests. It is unlikely that messages will be end-to-end encrypted. Spotify says “conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption,” but that it’ll also “scan messages for certain unlawful and harmful content”.

Spotify’s goal is to provide what it says users have long asked for.



Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Spotify, August 2026

Long-time Spotify users may actually remember that the streaming service used to have this feature before. The so-called Spotify Inbox was deprecated in 2017 because it wasn’t all that popular. The company then explained that its “extensive data analysis has shown that this feature has very low engagement”. Apparently, times have changed.



Also in 2017, the first rumors about Spotify’s HiFi tier started popping up. Eight years later, Spotify still doesn’t offer lossless streaming despite the company



I love Spotify’s goal is to provide what it says users have long asked for.Long-time Spotify users may actually remember that the streaming service used to have this feature before. The so-called Spotify Inbox was deprecated in 2017 because it wasn’t all that popular. The company then explained that its “extensive data analysis has shown that this feature has very low engagement”. Apparently, times have changed.Also in 2017, the first rumors about Spotify’s HiFi tier started popping up. Eight years later, Spotify still doesn’t offer lossless streaming despite the company continuously raising its prices I love sharing music with my friends, but I feel like Spotify is losing the plot lately. Between its horrible AI-powered playlists and the low-quality streaming, it feels less and less like the best place to listen to music. And don’t even get me started on artist compensation. Everything shared through Spotify DMs will be saved inside a Messages inbox, which will be accessible under the profile picture in the upper left corner of the app. The messages will support emoji reactions and text conversations, and you’ll be able to accept or decline message requests. It is unlikely that messages will be end-to-end encrypted. Spotify says “conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption,” but that it’ll also “scan messages for certain unlawful and harmful content”.



Recommended Stories





Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer