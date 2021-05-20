$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

iOS Android Apps

Spotify launches new search filters for Android and iOS users

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 20, 2021, 2:54 PM
Spotify launches new search filters for Android and iOS users
Spotify delivered quite a few updates in the last couple of weeks, but judging by today's announcement (via 9to5mac), the flow of updates doesn't seem to be over. Both Android and iOS apps are now getting new updates that add music and podcast search filters.

With the new version of Spotify, mobile users will get new search filters when they start typing something in the search bar. The search filters added today include Top Results, Artists, Songs, Playlists, Albums, Podcasts & Shows, Episodes, and Profiles.

Those who get the update will find the new search filters below the search bar. To refine your search, simply tap on one of the search filters and then type what you're looking for in the search bar.

Once the app finds results, you'll be getting them in the form of curated playlists, podcast episodes, songs, albums, or any other media content available through Spotify. Overall, the addition of these new search filters is likely to make search faster and easier for both Android and iOS users.

Unfortunately, it's hard to tell when everyone will get the new search filters, but Spotify claims the update is rolling out to Android and iOS users starting today. It's important to mention that the new feature is not locked behind a paywall, so even if you don't have a Premium account, you'll still be able to take advantage of the new search filters.

