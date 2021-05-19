Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
iOS Android Apps

Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 19, 2021, 1:11 AM
Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility
With 365 million users around the world, Spotify is now one of the biggest music streaming services. Such a title always comes with certain responsibilities, especially when it comes to accessibility.

Spotify introduced many changes to improve the experience of its users while they're enjoying their favorite songs and podcasts. The most recent updates for Spotify on iOS and Android introduce three accessibility improvements to the user experience: buttons with increased readability features, options for text resizing, and a beta for podcast transcripts.

Once the update makes it to your phone, you should notice changes to buttons in terms of color, text formatting, and size. These are meant to make it easier for low-vision and visually impaired users to take advantage of various features like shuffling playlists or start listening to a session. Moreover, the update will also help users in situations where there's low lighting or high screen reflections.

The next major change introduced today is the option to resize Spotify's text inside Android and iOS apps. This can be done from the Settings menu on your iPhone:

  • On your phone, head to Settings > Accessibility, then select “Display & Text Size.”
  • Tap “Larger Text” for larger font options.
  • Drag the slider to select the font size you want.

Last but not least, Spotify is rolling out auto-generated podcast transcripts, which will automatically generate transcripts for Spotify Original and Exclusive podcasts across iOS and Android. The new feature will make it easier for users to read text of the specific podcasts on their phones either with or without sound.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google finally brings YouTube Music to Wear OS
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google finally brings YouTube Music to Wear OS
Pixel 6 and foldable Google smartphone references found in Android 12 Beta
by Anam Hamid,  0
Pixel 6 and foldable Google smartphone references found in Android 12 Beta
Here are the first non-Pixel phones eligible for Android 12 Beta
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Here are the first non-Pixel phones eligible for Android 12 Beta
Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option
by Alan Friedman,  1
Apple Watch Series 7 rumored to have a new design and a new color option
Samsung Galaxy Z Roll could arrive next year, S Pen support likely
by Anam Hamid,  1
Samsung Galaxy Z Roll could arrive next year, S Pen support likely
Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google lets you delete last 15 minutes of search history with two clicks

Featured stories

Popular stories
Android 12 is official with new visuals, revamped interface, and stricter privacy
Popular stories
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
Popular stories
Google I/O live stream: How to watch Android 12 and Wear OS event
Popular stories
Sharp's latest flagship one-ups rivals with the biggest camera sensor and a 240Hz screen

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless