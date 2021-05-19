Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility
Spotify introduced many changes to improve the experience of its users while they're enjoying their favorite songs and podcasts. The most recent updates for Spotify on iOS and Android introduce three accessibility improvements to the user experience: buttons with increased readability features, options for text resizing, and a beta for podcast transcripts.
- On your phone, head to Settings > Accessibility, then select “Display & Text Size.”
- Tap “Larger Text” for larger font options.
- Drag the slider to select the font size you want.
Last but not least, Spotify is rolling out auto-generated podcast transcripts, which will automatically generate transcripts for Spotify Original and Exclusive podcasts across iOS and Android. The new feature will make it easier for users to read text of the specific podcasts on their phones either with or without sound.