Spotify updates Android and iPhone apps to improve accessibility

With 365 million users around the world, Spotify is now one of the biggest music streaming services . Such a title always comes with certain responsibilities, especially when it comes to accessibility.Spotify introduced many changes to improve the experience of its users while they're enjoying their favorite songs and podcasts. The most recent updates for Spotify on iOS and Android introduce three accessibility improvements to the user experience: buttons with increased readability features, options for text resizing, and a beta for podcast transcripts.Once the update makes it to your phone, you should notice changes to buttons in terms of color, text formatting, and size. These are meant to make it easier for low-vision and visually impaired users to take advantage of various features like shuffling playlists or start listening to a session. Moreover, the update will also help users in situations where there's low lighting or high screen reflections.The next major change introduced today is the option to resize Spotify's text inside Android and iOS apps. This can be done from the Settings menu on your iPhone:Last but not least, Spotify is rolling out auto-generated podcast transcripts, which will automatically generate transcripts for Spotify Original and Exclusive podcasts across iOS and Android. The new feature will make it easier for users to read text of the specific podcasts on their phones either with or without sound.