Soundcore Space One Pro with 60-hour battery life are selling at a bargain price

The headphones also deliver good sound and have capable ANC, making them a no-brainer at their current sub-$150 price.

Most people think they need to shell out huge amounts of cash on high-end headphones in order to enjoy good sound. However, with Amazon’s latest deal on the Anker Soundcore Space One Pro, you only need to spend about $150 to enhance your listening.

The retailer is offering a 25% discount on these Pro headphones, cutting $50 off their usual cost of about $200. We should also note that this is a limited-time deal, which means it could stay available for a few more days or disappear in just a couple of hours. Since we can’t tell how long the deal will last, we suggest you pull the trigger now and save while you can.

Soundcore Space One Pro: Now 25% OFF on Amazon!

$50 off (25%)
Looking for Pro headphones that won't strain your budget? Well, Amazon has slashed a whole 25% off the comfy Space One Pro, dropping them below $150. The headphones boast good sound with deep bass, have capable ANC, and are extremely comfy. To top this off, they deliver up to 60 hours of battery life and can even fold from ear cup to ear cup. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


Don’t be too quick to write these off because of their affordable price. While on the affordable side, they offer a pleasant sound with deep bass, making them a good pick for hip-hop listeners. Of course, if their default sound profile isn’t your cup of tea, you can adjust it to fit your taste via the EQ in the Soundcore companion app.

The headphones also come with pretty solid ANC, which does a good job of silencing low-frequency noises. And just like with the sound, you can adjust its strength via the app as well. That being said, it’s inferior to the ANC on top-tier headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, so if you’re looking for the best ANC on headphones, these aren’t a suitable choice.

However, these are an outstanding pick if you’re after good-sounding cans with phenomenal battery life. With ANC on, these puppies deliver up to a whopping 40 hours of listening time. Without ANC, their battery life goes up to 60 hours. To top it off, the headphones are comfortable to wear, allowing you to enjoy long listening sessions without ear fatigue. They can also fold from ear cup to ear cup to reduce their size by 50%, making them extremely portable.

So, if you’re in the market for a new pair of headphones that won’t strain your budget, be sure to act fast and snag the Soundcore Space One Pro now while you can!

