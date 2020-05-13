Android Sony

Sony sold a record-low number of Xperia smartphones last quarter

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 13, 2020, 4:07 AM
Sony sold a record-low number of Xperia smartphones last quarter
Sony Xperia smartphones have been in declining popularity for several years and, although the Japanese company still hopes to revive the struggling business, last quarter quickly became the worst one on record.

Less than 500,000 Xperia smartphones were sold


Sony today announced that it shipped only 400,000 Xperia smartphones between January and March 2020. That number is the lowest in its history and represents a massive 63.7% drop from the year-ago quarter, when Sony shipped 1.1 million devices.

Unfortunately, the company also missed its target of 700,000 units, but that likely has something to do with COVID-19. Sony said today that the pandemic affected both supply and production, in addition to demand. 

As for the entire fiscal year (Q2 2019 – Q1 2020), Sony shipped 3.2 million Xperia smartphones. The company was most recently targeting 3.5 million units, but had previously estimated sales of 4 million units in July 2019 and 5 million units in April 2019. 

The uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has stopped Sony from providing a forecast for the ongoing financial year. Future results will likely depend on the popularity of the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia 10 II, though.

Sony has voiced its intention in the past to return the Mobile Communications business to profitability by the end of next year with the help of 5G, but in recent months it has taken steps to disguise losses by merging the business with several other consumer-facing ones.

The company has yet to reveal updated long-term plans for the business, if any.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
OnePlus 8 Pro battery test complete: 120Hz vs 60Hz
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Apple Glasses AR headset to resemble traditional glasses, support 5G
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Moto G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite vs G8 battery test complete: Record breakers!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless