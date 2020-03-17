Android Sony

Sony Xperia Pro price has just been leaked and it's quite high

Mar 17, 2020, 4:23 AM
Although Sony is still present in the smartphone market, it doesn't look like the Japanese company is willing to direct too many resources to its mobile business. Truth be told, Sony's mobile business seriously shrank in the last couple of years and culminated earlier this month with the closing of the official Sony Mobile website.

But, as we said before, Sony keeps making phones even if they don't sell well. The most recent smartphone revealed by the Japanese company the Xperia 1 II is a full-fledged flagship.

However, along with the Xperia 1 II, Sony mentioned another smartphone called Xperia Pro but failed to offer too many details about its price and availability. The Xperia Pro missed the spotlight when Sony announced the Xperia 1 II, but there's a good reason for that.

The Xperia Pro is a phone made for photographers who use professional cameras like the Sony Alpha as well as others. It will only be available in several countries for a price that hasn't been disclosed yet. However, rumor has it that the Xperia Pro will be priced $200 or $300 higher than the Xperia 1 II, which means it will most likely cost at least $1,200.

One country where the Xperia Pro is expected to arrive in the United States, but the rest of the markets where Sony plans to launch the flagship remain a mystery. We're also told that the phone will not be sold in stores and that it's aimed at professional businesses only. 

Sony Xperia Pro is a 5G-enabled smartphone encased in a rugged case that features HDMI direct camera connectivity and a massive 6.5-inch CinemaWide display with 4K resolution. A triple lens camera is included too (12MP+12MP+12MP), an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 8GB RAM and 512GB expandable storage (up to 1TB).

The flagship is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and will ship with Android 10 on board. Unfortunately, the Xperia Pro doesn't have a release date yet, but that shouldn't be too far behind the Xperia 1 II which is expected to arrive this spring.

