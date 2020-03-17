Sony Xperia Pro price has just been leaked and it's quite high
However, along with the Xperia 1 II, Sony mentioned another smartphone called Xperia Pro but failed to offer too many details about its price and availability. The Xperia Pro missed the spotlight when Sony announced the Xperia 1 II, but there's a good reason for that.
One country where the Xperia Pro is expected to arrive in the United States, but the rest of the markets where Sony plans to launch the flagship remain a mystery. We're also told that the phone will not be sold in stores and that it's aimed at professional businesses only.
Sony Xperia Pro is a 5G-enabled smartphone encased in a rugged case that features HDMI direct camera connectivity and a massive 6.5-inch CinemaWide display with 4K resolution. A triple lens camera is included too (12MP+12MP+12MP), an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, 8GB RAM and 512GB expandable storage (up to 1TB).
The flagship is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and will ship with Android 10 on board. Unfortunately, the Xperia Pro doesn't have a release date yet, but that shouldn't be too far behind the Xperia 1 II which is expected to arrive this spring.