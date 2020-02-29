Android Sony

Sony Xperia 1 II vs. Xperia 1: Specs and size comparison

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Feb 29, 2020, 9:16 PM
Sony Xperia 1 II vs. Xperia 1: Specs and size comparison
Announced earlier this week as Sony's latest high-end smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (seen above) refines the design of its predecessor - Xperia 1 - and brings us plenty of hardware improvements.

While other Android phone makers continue to push the limits of all-screen designs, Sony is sticking with the same conservative (but still elegant) look that we know from last year's Xperia 1. Thus, there are no crazy notches or holes in Xperia 1 II's display, which is a 6.5-inch OLED panel with 1644 x 3840 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Size-wise, the Xperia 1 II is pretty much on par with the Xperia 1, since it's got a similar screen. However, you may notice that the new phone is a tad thinner (7.9 mm vs. 8.1 mm).  

Sony's newest high-end handset uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, unsurprisingly being more powerful than the original Xperia 1, which packs a Snapdragon 855 CPU. There's also more RAM onboard: 8 GB vs. 6 GB.


The main camera of the Xperia 1 II is a triple one that adds an iToF (indirect Time of Flight) sensor - according to Sony, this enhances autofocus capabilities, even in low light situations. The camera allows you to capture up to 20 photos per second, as well as to record slow-motion 2K video (120 fps).

Other significant upgrades over the Xperia 1 are related to the new smartphone's internal storage (256 GB vs. 128 GB) and battery (4000 mAh vs. 3330 mAh). Oh, and the Xperia 1 II has brought back the classic 3.5mm audio jack!


While the Sony Xperia 1 II features 5G connectivity, it unfortunately doesn't support US-specific 5G bands. In other words, from this point of view, the new Xperia brings no advantages to US customers.

Similar to the Xperia 1, the Xperia 1 II will be sold unlocked in the US. Sony has confirmed that the device will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, and Cricket. The new phone is expected to start shipping in the coming months and could be priced at around $999 or less.

An extended specs comparison between the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 1 can be seen below.

Sony Xperia 1 II vs Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 1

Display

Size

6.5 inches
6.5 inches

Technology

OLED
P-OLED

Screen-to-body

82.59 %
82.22 %

Peak brightness

 
400 cd/m2 (nit)

Features

HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor

Hardware & Performance

System chip

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SM8150

Processor

Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 585, 64-bit, 7 nm
Octa-core, 2840 MHz, Kryo 485, 64-bit, 7 nm

GPU

Adreno 650
Adreno 640

RAM

8GB LPDDR5
6GB LPDDR4

Internal storage

256GB
128GB

OS

Android (10)
Android (10, 9.0 Pie)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh
3330 mAh

Charging

USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery

Talk time

 
11.00 hours
the average is 15 h (905 min)

Stand-by time

 
20.4 days (490 hours)
the average is 20 days (491 h)

Talk time (3G)

 
24.80 hours
the average is 22 h (1348 min)

Stand-by time (3G)

 
23.8 days (570 hours)
the average is 26 days (617 h)

Stand-by time (4G)

 
21.2 days (510 hours)
the average is 22 days (523 h)

Music playback

 
104.00 hours

Video playback

 
11.70 hours

Camera

Rear

Quad camera
Triple camera

Main camera

12 MP
12 MP

Features

OIS, PDAF
OIS, Autofocus

Specifications

Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.7"
Aperture size: F1.6; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.6"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm

Second camera

12 MP
12 MP

Features

Telephoto, OIS, PDAF
Telephoto, OIS, Autofocus

Specifications

Optical zoom: 3x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 70 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.4"
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 52 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm

Third camera

12 MP
12 MP

Features

Ultra-wide, PDAF
Ultra-wide

Specifications

Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 16 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 16 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm

Fourth camera

0.3 MP VGA
 

Features

ToF
 

Video recording

3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (24 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)

Features

OIS, HDR, Continuous autofocus, Object tracking, EIS
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS

Front

8 MP
8 MP

Video capture

1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD)

Design

Dimensions

6.54 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches (166 x 72 x 7.9 mm)
6.57 x 2.83 x 0.32 inches (167 x 72 x 8.2 mm)

Weight

6.38 oz (181 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
6.28 oz (178 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)

Materials

Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum

Resistance

Water, Dust; IP 65/68
Water, Dust; IP 65/68

Biometrics

Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)

Cellular

5G

n1, n3, n28, n77, n78, Sub-6
 

Shopping information

MSRP

 
$ 950

Availability

Scheduled release

(Official) Q2 2020
 

$259.98 Sony Xperia 1 on Amazon
$720.00 Sony Xperia 1 on eBay

