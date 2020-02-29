Sony Xperia 1 II vs. Xperia 1: Specs and size comparison





While other Android phone makers continue to push the limits of all-screen designs, Sony is sticking with the same conservative (but still elegant) look that we know from last year's Xperia 1 . Thus, there are no crazy notches or holes in Xperia 1 II's display, which is a 6.5-inch OLED panel with 1644 x 3840 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio.





Size-wise, the Xperia 1 II is pretty much on par with the Xperia 1, since it's got a similar screen. However, you may notice that the new phone is a tad thinner (7.9 mm vs. 8.1 mm).





Sony's newest high-end handset uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, unsurprisingly being more powerful than the original Xperia 1, which packs a Snapdragon 855 CPU. There's also more RAM onboard: 8 GB vs. 6 GB.









The main camera of the Xperia 1 II is a triple one that adds an iToF (indirect Time of Flight) sensor - according to Sony, this enhances autofocus capabilities, even in low light situations. The camera allows you to capture up to 20 photos per second, as well as to record slow-motion 2K video (120 fps).





Other significant upgrades over the Xperia 1 are related to the new smartphone's internal storage (256 GB vs. 128 GB) and battery (4000 mAh vs. 3330 mAh). Oh, and the Xperia 1 II has brought back the classic 3.5mm audio jack!









While the Sony Xperia 1 II features 5G connectivity, it unfortunately doesn't support US-specific 5G bands. In other words, from this point of view, the new Xperia brings no advantages to US customers.





Similar to the Xperia 1, the Xperia 1 II will be sold unlocked in the US. Sony has confirmed that the device will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, and Cricket. The new phone is expected to start shipping in the coming months and could be priced at around $999 or less.





An extended specs comparison between the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 1 can be seen below.



