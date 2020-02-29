Sony Xperia 1 II vs. Xperia 1: Specs and size comparison
Announced earlier this week as Sony's latest high-end smartphone, the Xperia 1 II (seen above) refines the design of its predecessor - Xperia 1 - and brings us plenty of hardware improvements.
Sony's newest high-end handset uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, unsurprisingly being more powerful than the original Xperia 1, which packs a Snapdragon 855 CPU. There's also more RAM onboard: 8 GB vs. 6 GB.
The main camera of the Xperia 1 II is a triple one that adds an iToF (indirect Time of Flight) sensor - according to Sony, this enhances autofocus capabilities, even in low light situations. The camera allows you to capture up to 20 photos per second, as well as to record slow-motion 2K video (120 fps).
Other significant upgrades over the Xperia 1 are related to the new smartphone's internal storage (256 GB vs. 128 GB) and battery (4000 mAh vs. 3330 mAh). Oh, and the Xperia 1 II has brought back the classic 3.5mm audio jack!
While the Sony Xperia 1 II features 5G connectivity, it unfortunately doesn't support US-specific 5G bands. In other words, from this point of view, the new Xperia brings no advantages to US customers.
Similar to the Xperia 1, the Xperia 1 II will be sold unlocked in the US. Sony has confirmed that the device will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, and Cricket. The new phone is expected to start shipping in the coming months and could be priced at around $999 or less.
An extended specs comparison between the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 1 can be seen below.
Sony Xperia 1 II vs Sony Xperia 1
Display
Size
Technology
OLED
P-OLED
Screen-to-body
82.59 %
82.22 %
Peak brightness
400 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR video support, Scratch-resistant glass, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Hardware & Performance
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SM8250
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SM8150
Processor
GPU
Adreno 650
Adreno 640
RAM
Internal storage
256GB
128GB
OS
Android (10)
Android (10, 9.0 Pie)
Battery
Capacity
4000 mAh
3330 mAh
Charging
USB Power Delivery
USB Power Delivery
Talk time
the average is 15 h (905 min)
Stand-by time
the average is 20 days (491 h)
Talk time (3G)
the average is 22 h (1348 min)
Stand-by time (3G)
the average is 26 days (617 h)
Stand-by time (4G)
the average is 22 days (523 h)
Music playback
104.00 hours
Video playback
11.70 hours
Camera
Rear
Quad camera
Triple camera
Main camera
Features
OIS, PDAF
OIS, Autofocus
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.7; Focal length: 24 mm; Sensor size: 1/1.7"
Aperture size: F1.6; Focal length: 26 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.6"; Pixel size: 1.4 μm
Second camera
12 MP
12 MP
Features
Telephoto, OIS, PDAF
Telephoto, OIS, Autofocus
Specifications
Optical zoom: 3x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 70 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.4"
Optical zoom: 2x; Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 52 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm
Third camera
12 MP
12 MP
Features
Ultra-wide, PDAF
Ultra-wide
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.2; Focal Length: 16 mm; Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Aperture size: F2.4; Focal Length: 16 mm; Sensor size: 1/3.4"; Pixel size: 1 μm
Fourth camera
0.3 MP VGA
Features
ToF
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (HD)
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (24 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (960 fps), 1280x720 (HD) (960 fps)
Features
OIS, HDR, Continuous autofocus, Object tracking, EIS
OIS, HDR, Time-lapse video, EIS
Front
8 MP
8 MP
Video capture
1920x1080 (Full HD) (30 fps)
1920x1080 (Full HD)
Design
Dimensions
Weight
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
the average is 6.3 oz (179 g)
Materials
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass 6); Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Water, Dust; IP 65/68
Water, Dust; IP 65/68
Biometrics
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Cellular
5G
n1, n3, n28, n77, n78, Sub-6
Shopping information
MSRP
$ 950
Availability
Scheduled release
(Official) Q2 2020
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):