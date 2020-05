Sony Xperia 10 II goes on pre-order in Europe, here is how much it costs

Sony has been slowly shrinking its mobile business to the point that we are now wondering whether or not its products will cover at least developed markets like Europe and North America. After unveiling the Xperia 10 II back in February, Sony has been quite silent in regards to its price and availability.The phone has already been launched in Taiwan not long ago, but the good news is Europeans will get it as well. Sony announced recently that the Xperia 10 II is now available for pre-order in Europe. That's a bit vague, but at least we know its price - €370/£320. We also know that customers will be able to pre-order the Xperia 10 II from “local operators or retailers,” and that availability of pre-orders varies by region.Basically, this means that if you want one, you must check the main carriers and retailers in your country and learn whether or not the Xperia 10 II will be available for purchase. One other thing worth adding is that the phone will available in Europe in just two colors – black and white, although in Taiwan two additional colors are available: Mint Green and Berry Blue.Sony Xperia 10 II is a standard mid-range Android smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the phone boasts a 6-inch OLED display, a triple camera setup (12MP+8MP+8MP), and a 3,600 mAh battery.