Sony Xperia 10 II goes on pre-order in Europe, here is how much it costs
Basically, this means that if you want one, you must check the main carriers and retailers in your country and learn whether or not the Xperia 10 II will be available for purchase. One other thing worth adding is that the phone will available in Europe in just two colors – black and white, although in Taiwan two additional colors are available: Mint Green and Berry Blue.
Sony Xperia 10 II is a standard mid-range Android smartphone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. Also, the phone boasts a 6-inch OLED display, a triple camera setup (12MP+8MP+8MP), and a 3,600 mAh battery.