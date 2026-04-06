Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

At $150 off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 become a hit for music lovers

This promo drops the headphones to one of their best prices since launch!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sony Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person's hands holding the Sony WH-1000XM5.
At this price, these Sony headphones are impossible to ignore. | Image by PhoneArena

The Amazon Spring Sale event brought one of the best Bluetooth headphones at its lowest price ever.  But the Sony WH-1000XM5 were $157 off for just about 24 hours, so some users might not have had the chance to save big.

Fortunately, Amazon has just launched another promo on these high-end cans. And sure, the discount is slightly less exciting right now — $150, to be exact — it's still one of the best deals I've ever seen. 

Sony WH-1000XM5: now $150 off

$150 off (38%)
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are once again on sale. Right now, you can grab select color variants for $150 off at Amazon, which is one of the highest discounts I've ever come across. Grab yours before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



Featuring a premium, lightweight build and an auto-pause functionality, the XM5 are exceptionally comfortable to wear. Whether you're after a listening companion for commutes or travel, these cans won't let you down.

Speaking of commutes, these puppies deliver top-tier ANC performance. Once enabled, it silences annoying noises like traffic or office talk. 

That said, the newer Sony WH-1000XM6 handle noise cancellation even better. If you're after the best possible experience on that front, you might want to consider extending your budget. 

Sound quality is just as fantastic. Out of the box, the XM5 provide a balanced audio with a clean bass, which doesn't take over the rest of the mix. If you're after a stronger low-end, the companion app delivers some sound customizations. 

Since these are proper high-end headphones, they also feature Bluetooth Multipoint and 360 Reality Audio, as well as Speak-to-Chat support. However you look at it, the XM5 remain among the best headsets money can buy. 

Want to learn more about these fellas and what makes them a great choice for audio lovers? Check out the full Sony WH-1000XM5 review. But if you've always wanted to get the headset for less than $400, now's your chance. 

Down by 38% in select color options, these cans are the perfect AirPods Max 2 alternative. Grab yours with this Amazon promo before it vanishes.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16012 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 11
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Google listens to Pixel users, returns a feature it just took away last month
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Demand for the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite hits a very impressive level
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
Some Pixel 10 Pro owners are spotting something unusual with their phones' flashlight
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
AT&T has big plans for Cricket Wireless, and they go way beyond phones
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Verizon customer "almost fainted" after receiving recent bill
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix
Samsung confirms a Galaxy S26 Ultra camera bug and rushes out a fix

Latest News

At $150 off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 become a hit for music lovers
At $150 off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 become a hit for music lovers
Dangerous "NoVoice" malware found in over 50 Play Store apps that were installed 2.3 million times
Dangerous "NoVoice" malware found in over 50 Play Store apps that were installed 2.3 million times
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Android and iPhone users warned by FBI that certain apps are a security risk
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Samsung is selling every Galaxy Tab S11 model at an outstanding $150 discount all of a sudden
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Premium-looking Garmin Venu 3S gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
Insider calls rumored sabotage by Apple “nonsense”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless