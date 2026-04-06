At $150 off, the Sony WH-1000XM5 become a hit for music lovers
This promo drops the headphones to one of their best prices since launch!
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At this price, these Sony headphones are impossible to ignore. | Image by PhoneArena
The Amazon Spring Sale event brought one of the best Bluetooth headphones at its lowest price ever. But the Sony WH-1000XM5 were $157 off for just about 24 hours, so some users might not have had the chance to save big.
Fortunately, Amazon has just launched another promo on these high-end cans. And sure, the discount is slightly less exciting right now — $150, to be exact — it's still one of the best deals I've ever seen.
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Featuring a premium, lightweight build and an auto-pause functionality, the XM5 are exceptionally comfortable to wear. Whether you're after a listening companion for commutes or travel, these cans won't let you down.
Speaking of commutes, these puppies deliver top-tier ANC performance. Once enabled, it silences annoying noises like traffic or office talk.
That said, the newer Sony WH-1000XM6 handle noise cancellation even better. If you're after the best possible experience on that front, you might want to consider extending your budget.
Sound quality is just as fantastic. Out of the box, the XM5 provide a balanced audio with a clean bass, which doesn't take over the rest of the mix. If you're after a stronger low-end, the companion app delivers some sound customizations.
Since these are proper high-end headphones, they also feature Bluetooth Multipoint and 360 Reality Audio, as well as Speak-to-Chat support. However you look at it, the XM5 remain among the best headsets money can buy.
Want to learn more about these fellas and what makes them a great choice for audio lovers? Check out the full Sony WH-1000XM5 review. But if you've always wanted to get the headset for less than $400, now's your chance.
Down by 38% in select color options, these cans are the perfect AirPods Max 2 alternative. Grab yours with this Amazon promo before it vanishes.
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