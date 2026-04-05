Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazing new offer makes the Galaxy S25+ a must-grab for Samsung fans

Amazon won't keep this bargain live forever! Act fast and save while it lasts.

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Rear view of the Galaxy S25+.
The Galaxy S25+ is a top alternative for Galaxy S fans on a budget. | Image by PhoneArena

Although the Galaxy S26+ packs some exciting on-device AI capabilities, its predecessor remains the better alternative for fans on a tighter budget. Since launch, the latest Plus flagship has only been available for less with eligible trade-ins. 

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is often on sale with no trade-in requirements, including today. Over at Amazon, you can currently grab this high-end Android phone for $200 off its list price in select color variants, which lands it just under the $800 mark.

Grab the Galaxy S25+ for $200 off

$200 off (20%)
Amazon's ongoing bargain allows you to save $200 on select 256GB Galaxy S25+ variants. The promo has been available in the past, but it's still very exciting, especially for users who don't want to wait for price cuts on the newer lineup.
Buy at Amazon

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This is actually less than the base storage version of the Galaxy S26, though I wouldn't count on Amazon keeping the sale for way too long. So, if you're interested, make sure you check it out while it lasts. 

I won't deny that the newer option delivers better performance and a more agentic AI experience. But does that really make the S25+ "inferior"? I don't think so. 

You get a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which ensures solid potential for daily and demanding tasks alike. The display is a highlight as well. 

With QHD+ resolution, the 6.7-inch screen delivers gorgeous colors, while the LTPO technology provides a smooth scrolling experience without draining the battery.

In addition, although it has the same camera setup as its predecessor (50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto on the rear), this Samsung phone captures photos with much more realistic colors. Explore camera samples and more insights in our Galaxy S25+ review.

When you also consider the device could be getting a stable One UI 8.5 version soon, it becomes all the more irresistible. Indeed, why should you get the S26+ when its predecessor delivers plenty on the performance, display, and camera fronts? 

And now that it's $200 off its original price on Amazon, this model becomes an excellent pick for Galaxy S fans looking to maximize their investment.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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