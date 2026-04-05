Amazing new offer makes the Galaxy S25+ a must-grab for Samsung fans
Amazon won't keep this bargain live forever! Act fast and save while it lasts.
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The Galaxy S25+ is a top alternative for Galaxy S fans on a budget. | Image by PhoneArena
Although the Galaxy S26+ packs some exciting on-device AI capabilities, its predecessor remains the better alternative for fans on a tighter budget. Since launch, the latest Plus flagship has only been available for less with eligible trade-ins.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25+ is often on sale with no trade-in requirements, including today. Over at Amazon, you can currently grab this high-end Android phone for $200 off its list price in select color variants, which lands it just under the $800 mark.
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This is actually less than the base storage version of the Galaxy S26, though I wouldn't count on Amazon keeping the sale for way too long. So, if you're interested, make sure you check it out while it lasts.
I won't deny that the newer option delivers better performance and a more agentic AI experience. But does that really make the S25+ "inferior"? I don't think so.
You get a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which ensures solid potential for daily and demanding tasks alike. The display is a highlight as well.
With QHD+ resolution, the 6.7-inch screen delivers gorgeous colors, while the LTPO technology provides a smooth scrolling experience without draining the battery.
In addition, although it has the same camera setup as its predecessor (50MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP telephoto on the rear), this Samsung phone captures photos with much more realistic colors. Explore camera samples and more insights in our Galaxy S25+ review.
When you also consider the device could be getting a stable One UI 8.5 version soon, it becomes all the more irresistible. Indeed, why should you get the S26+ when its predecessor delivers plenty on the performance, display, and camera fronts?
And now that it's $200 off its original price on Amazon, this model becomes an excellent pick for Galaxy S fans looking to maximize their investment.
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