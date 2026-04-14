Loud Sony ULT Field 3 drops below $143 after a limited-time 32% discount
The speaker is perfect if you're looking for a capable audio device and don't want to overspend.
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A close-up of the Sony ULT Field 3. | Image by Sony
If you’re looking for a capable and sweetly discounted Bluetooth speaker, you’ve just got to check out Amazon’s deal on the Sony ULT Field 3.
Right now, you can snag one for less than $143 after a hefty 32% discount. Given that the speaker’s usual price is around $210, you’ll save $67 if you hurry up and take advantage of this deal. And I do mean you should act fast, as this is a limited-time offer and only someone at Amazon knows how long it will stay up for grabs.
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As for the speaker itself, well, it’s actually quite robust given that sub-$143 price tag. While it’s not a huge party speaker, it delivers loud enough sound for a small gathering. And if you need more power for, let’s say, a mid-to-large get-together, you can always pair it with other speakers via its "Party Connect" feature.
Meanwhile, its IP67 dust and water resistance rating and the included shoulder strap allow you to bring it anywhere with peace of mind. The speaker is fully dust-tight and can even survive full water submersion of up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes. So, it can easily withstand sand and even sudden spring rain showers.
Its battery life is just as impressive, offering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, it supports fast charging, which delivers up to two additional hours after a quick 10-minute top-up. As an added bonus, it can pull double duty by acting as a power bank, charging your phone while you’re blasting songs.
Of course, no speaker is perfect. While the sound quality is solid and vocals are sharp, the audio starts feeling a bit compressed once you crank it up. You’ll also find that the bass relies heavily on "ULT" mode; the moment you switch it off, the strength of the bass noticeably fades. On the plus side, you can easily tailor the audio to your taste using the 7-band EQ in the Sony Sound Connect app.
But for just under $143, I think the speaker is absolutely worth giving a shot. If you agree, tap one of the deal buttons in this article and snag one at this bargain price today!
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