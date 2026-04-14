Loud Sony ULT Field 3 drops below $143 after a limited-time 32% discount

Sony ULT Field 3 in Black: Now 32% OFF on Amazon! $67 off (32%) Amazon is offering a 32% discount on the Sony ULT Field 3, dropping the model in Black below the $143 mark. The speaker has good sound with punchy bass and is a real treat at this price. Act fast and save with this limited-time deal while you can! Buy at Amazon

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As for the speaker itself, well, it’s actually quite robust given that sub-$143 price tag. While it’s not a huge party speaker, it delivers loud enough sound for a small gathering. And if you need more power for, let’s say, a mid-to-large get-together, you can always pair it with other speakers via its "Party Connect" feature.Meanwhile, its IP67 dust and water resistance rating and the included shoulder strap allow you to bring it anywhere with peace of mind. The speaker is fully dust-tight and can even survive full water submersion of up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes. So, it can easily withstand sand and even sudden spring rain showers.Its battery life is just as impressive, offering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, it supports fast charging, which delivers up to two additional hours after a quick 10-minute top-up. As an added bonus, it can pull double duty by acting as a power bank, charging your phone while you’re blasting songs.Of course, no speaker is perfect. While the sound quality is solid and vocals are sharp, the audio starts feeling a bit compressed once you crank it up. You’ll also find that the bass relies heavily on "ULT" mode; the moment you switch it off, the strength of the bass noticeably fades. On the plus side, you can easily tailor the audio to your taste using the 7-band EQ in the Sony Sound Connect app.But for just under $143, I think the speaker is absolutely worth giving a shot. If you agree, tap one of the deal buttons in this article and snag one at this bargain price today!