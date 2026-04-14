Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"

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What's your experience with Motorola products in recent years? I love all Motorola products. Things are OK, but could be better. I don't like Motorola gadgets. Vote 6 Votes

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An interesting rumor is now floating around in the X, formerly Twitter, social media space.Nothing is yet official, but it appears that there's a phone brand that has filed lawsuits against over three hundred social media accounts and influencers.And that company just may be Motorola.According to popular and prolific tipster Yogesh Brar, the unnamed phone maker has filed hundreds of lawsuits over "negative content around the brand that has hurt their brand image". He adds that this is a "first for the Indian market"Here is a screenshot of the social media post itself:While one or two among the commenters say that it's Samsung doing this, the vast majority of people actually state that this is being done by Motorola (owned by Lenovo).There's another tipster ringing the alarm about the same thing, courtesy of Aryan Gupta.According to him, a "certain Chinese-owned American smartphone brand operating in India is trying extremely hard to suppress information about negative reviews and recent quality control issues around their phones".Here is a screenshot of his post, too:According to Gupta, he has seen a "huge list" that consists of "350+ accounts that they sent a legal notice to". This allegedly includes people on X, Instagram and YouTube and it "encompasses both smaller accounts and medium-sized creators".He finishes his statement by saying that he "can't talk more about it publicly or I'll get into trouble".Again, dozens of commenters say that it's Motorola that's been doing this.At this stage, it is important to stress that none of these claims have been officially confirmed, and no company has publicly acknowledged taking such action.If there is any truth to these reports, the situation raises broader questions about how smartphone brands handle criticism in an increasingly influencer-driven market.Legal action against reviewers, if proven, would mark a significant shift from the usual approach of damage control through PR and product improvements.