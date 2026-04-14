Motorola may have filed lawsuits against hundreds of influencers, it's about "brand image"
Nothing is official yet.
1comment
The Lenovo-owned company hasn't confirmed this, so take the whole story with a grain of salt.
An interesting rumor is now floating around in the X, formerly Twitter, social media space.
Nothing is yet official, but it appears that there's a phone brand that has filed lawsuits against over three hundred social media accounts and influencers.
According to popular and prolific tipster Yogesh Brar, the unnamed phone maker has filed hundreds of lawsuits over "negative content around the brand that has hurt their brand image". He adds that this is a "first for the Indian market"
While one or two among the commenters say that it's Samsung doing this, the vast majority of people actually state that this is being done by Motorola (owned by Lenovo).
There's another tipster ringing the alarm about the same thing, courtesy of Aryan Gupta.
According to him, a "certain Chinese-owned American smartphone brand operating in India is trying extremely hard to suppress information about negative reviews and recent quality control issues around their phones".
According to Gupta, he has seen a "huge list" that consists of "350+ accounts that they sent a legal notice to". This allegedly includes people on X, Instagram and YouTube and it "encompasses both smaller accounts and medium-sized creators".
He finishes his statement by saying that he "can't talk more about it publicly or I'll get into trouble".
Again, dozens of commenters say that it's Motorola that's been doing this.
At this stage, it is important to stress that none of these claims have been officially confirmed, and no company has publicly acknowledged taking such action.
If there is any truth to these reports, the situation raises broader questions about how smartphone brands handle criticism in an increasingly influencer-driven market.
Legal action against reviewers, if proven, would mark a significant shift from the usual approach of damage control through PR and product improvements.
Nothing is yet official, but it appears that there's a phone brand that has filed lawsuits against over three hundred social media accounts and influencers.
And that company just may be Motorola.
What's the story?
According to popular and prolific tipster Yogesh Brar, the unnamed phone maker has filed hundreds of lawsuits over "negative content around the brand that has hurt their brand image". He adds that this is a "first for the Indian market"
Recommended For You
Here is a screenshot of the social media post itself:
Brar's followers are waiting for a confirmation. | Image by Yogesh Brar account on X
While one or two among the commenters say that it's Samsung doing this, the vast majority of people actually state that this is being done by Motorola (owned by Lenovo).
What's your experience with Motorola products in recent years?
More of the same
There's another tipster ringing the alarm about the same thing, courtesy of Aryan Gupta.
According to him, a "certain Chinese-owned American smartphone brand operating in India is trying extremely hard to suppress information about negative reviews and recent quality control issues around their phones".
Recommended For You
Here is a screenshot of his post, too:
Another source. | Image by Aryan Gupta account on X
According to Gupta, he has seen a "huge list" that consists of "350+ accounts that they sent a legal notice to". This allegedly includes people on X, Instagram and YouTube and it "encompasses both smaller accounts and medium-sized creators".
He finishes his statement by saying that he "can't talk more about it publicly or I'll get into trouble".
Again, dozens of commenters say that it's Motorola that's been doing this.
Taking it with a grain of salt
At this stage, it is important to stress that none of these claims have been officially confirmed, and no company has publicly acknowledged taking such action.
But if it is true?
If there is any truth to these reports, the situation raises broader questions about how smartphone brands handle criticism in an increasingly influencer-driven market.
Legal action against reviewers, if proven, would mark a significant shift from the usual approach of damage control through PR and product improvements.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: