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Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu

Stay in the loop with a faster, deeper, and more intuitive way to explore the world of mobile tech.

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PhoneArena now has an enhanced navigation bar and more. | Image by PhoneArena
Here at PhoneArena, our goal was always to provide you with the most comprehensive tech coverage anywhere. We've been busy behind the scenes, and we're excited to announce a new change to our website.

Our library of reviews, deals, insider reactions, and editorials is ever growing, and we want to make sure you find exactly what you need without breaking a sweat. So, we've now overhauled our navigation experience.

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Here's a breakdown of what's new. 

The new always-visible mobile bar 


We know most of you catch up on tech news on the go. And we're now making mobile browsing effortless with a new persistent navigation bar at the top of your screen. 

The new navigation bar is always there when you need it. | Image by PhoneArena - Level up: discover the all-new PhoneArena navigation menu
The new navigation bar is always there when you need it. | Image by PhoneArena

You won't need to scroll back to the top or hunt for the menu button anymore. Our website's most essential sections are now just a tap away, within reach at all times. 

Dive deeper with the new, enhanced menu


Our "hamburger" menu has received a massive upgrade as well. It's no longer just a list of links. Now, this is a gateway to our content. 

The content within the navigation is now richer, and it showcases the variety of topics we cover that you are interested in. This change is designed for the power users who want to explore the tech world in-depth. 

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The trending section: so you never miss anything important


We all know the tech world moves fast and constantly evolves. Now, we are making sure you won't miss the stories everyone is talking about. 


We've added a dedicated Trending menu right at the start of the navigation bar. This curated section highlights the hottest articles, breaking news and leaks, and most talked-about reviews. 

This way, you're always in the loop of what's happening in the industry. 

We want to hear from you 


These changes are built with you, our loyal PhoneArena readers, in mind. Our community is the heart of PhoneArena, and we are curious to know what you think. 

What else would you like to see in our navigation? Is there a specific tool that would make your life easier? Drop a comment below and let us know!

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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