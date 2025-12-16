Sonos Ace headphones hit lowest price yet, offering high-end sound and feel at $150 off
The headphones boast top-quality sound, premium design, and great ANC, making them a no-brainer at this price.
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With a price tag of about $400, these will make every bank account weep heavy tears, but Amazon has slashed a whopping $150 off these, dropping the model in Black to below $280. That’s the lowest price these bad boys have ever been available for at the e-commerce giant, making now one of the best times to score a set. Just hurry up, as this is a limited-time deal, and you never know when it could become a thing of the past.
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Should you get the Sonos Ace for $150 off? Well, I believe you definitely should. Unlike most headphones that sport a plastic headband, these puppies have a headband made of stainless steel, all while offering plush memory cushioning covered in supple vegan leather. Add a lightweight design to the mix, and you have a set of headphones that deliver a true premium feel every time.
To top this off, they offer high-quality, detailed sound with Dolby Atmos and head-tracking support. You can also use the built-in EQ in their Sonos companion app for a more tailored listening experience. You’ll also enjoy high-end ANC, which does an excellent job of silencing everyday distractions, boasting the kind of performance you’d expect from such premium cans.
That said, it’s worth noting that the ANC is still a bit inferior to the active noise canceling on other top-tier headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM5, for instance. On the bright side, these are perfect if you already use Sonos speakers, as you can seamlessly transfer TV audio from the speakers to your headphones and vice versa.
Now add a superb battery life of up to 30 hours with ANC enabled and fast charging support that offers up to three hours of listening time after a 3-minute charge, and you have headphones that are worth every penny. So, don’t hesitate—upgrade your listening experience for less today!
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