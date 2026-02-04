Apple’s latest software moves hint at a powerful surprise just around the corner

Are you ready for the next "Pro" jump? I’ll buy the newest model the second it drops. I want to see if the OLED rumors are true first. I’ll stick with my current MacBook or wait for a sale. I'm team Windows. Vote

Apple has followed a similar strategy in the past

M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBooks are exciting, but what's more exciting to me is the OLED MacBook Pro





Rumor has it that Apple has planned a revamped MacBook Pro with OLED and a touchscreen for the end of 2026. The M5 Pro upgrade that is reportedly coming soon will just bring a new chip, while this OLED-equipped MacBook Pro may be a real, noticeable upgrade.





It would be the first time Apple used OLED in MacBooks. The new panel would make colors brighter and black deeper and would be an upgrade you'd notice. There's also going to be support for touch on the screen, which is also quite a good upgrade.





So, although the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models are going to come out before this OLED MacBook Pro, if you're not in dire need of an upgrade, I'd say you wait for the OLED-equipped model. However, its release is not confirmed just yet, but it's expected to happen towards the end of this year.