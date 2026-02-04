Apple’s latest software moves hint at a powerful surprise just around the corner
The sudden disappearance of stock and a cryptic software update suggest that Apple is hiding something big behind the curtain.
0comments
It appears that MacBook Pro buyers are going to get a pleasant surprise quite soon, according to information from sources who spoke to MacRumors.
An Apple Premium Reseller has hinted to the folks at MacRumors that these two models may be launching very soon. The third-party retailer claims that MacBook Pro stock is currently very low because of an upcoming product.
Bloomberg has also claimed something similar. Reportedly, the new MacBook Pro models are expected to launch alongside macOS Tahoe 26.3. That would mean a February/March timeframe.
There’s also Xcode 26.3 release candidate launched now, so all this hints that the launch of the new devices is imminent.
Here’s what’s curious about this Xcode release. Apple rarely introduces an Xcode release candidate without the iOS and macOS release candidates. But so far, iOS 26.3 and macOS 26.3’s release candidates have not been introduced.
That could very well be an indication that the release candidate may contain some info that the Cupertino tech giant doesn’t want to leak.
Generally, Apple holds macOS release candidates for a few days to a week.
For example, in October 2023, when the new M3 Macs came, Apple released the iOS 17.1 and Xcode release candidate on October 17 but delayed the macOS 14.1 release candidates.
Then on October 23, the new Macs came, and then the macOS 14.1 RC came on October 24.
The Cupertino giant did the same with the first M1 Macs in November of 2020. The same also happened with the M2 Mac mini in October 2022. Every time, Apple delayed the macOS RC while it launched the iOS and Xcode RCs.
The exact timeframe of when things would happen is obviously unclear. Apple could release the new MacBook Pro models tomorrow or in a week or two.
Meanwhile, Apple has already released the M5 MacBook Pro (14-inch), with the higher-end models being the ones we’re currently waiting for.
The reseller also claimed that HomePod mini supplies have also been limited and many models have sold out. It’s not clear, however, if this means a sequel is coming or that there are supply chain issues.
M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro coming soon
An Apple Premium Reseller has hinted to the folks at MacRumors that these two models may be launching very soon. The third-party retailer claims that MacBook Pro stock is currently very low because of an upcoming product.
Usually, the Cupertino tech giant does coordinate supply with retail stores ahead of a new product launch. That’s done to avoid resellers being stuck with too many outdated devices.
Bloomberg has also claimed something similar. Reportedly, the new MacBook Pro models are expected to launch alongside macOS Tahoe 26.3. That would mean a February/March timeframe.
Image Credit - Apple
There’s also Xcode 26.3 release candidate launched now, so all this hints that the launch of the new devices is imminent.
Here’s what’s curious about this Xcode release. Apple rarely introduces an Xcode release candidate without the iOS and macOS release candidates. But so far, iOS 26.3 and macOS 26.3’s release candidates have not been introduced.
Recommended For You
Basically, if these two models (the M5 Pro- and M5 Max-powered ones) are coming alongside macOS Tahoe 26.3, as Bloomberg suggests, that could mean that macOS Tahoe 26.3 RC includes new model identifiers. And that could give away the upcoming launch.
Generally, Apple holds macOS release candidates for a few days to a week.
Are you ready for the next "Pro" jump?
Apple has followed a similar strategy in the past
For example, in October 2023, when the new M3 Macs came, Apple released the iOS 17.1 and Xcode release candidate on October 17 but delayed the macOS 14.1 release candidates.
Then on October 23, the new Macs came, and then the macOS 14.1 RC came on October 24.
The Cupertino giant did the same with the first M1 Macs in November of 2020. The same also happened with the M2 Mac mini in October 2022. Every time, Apple delayed the macOS RC while it launched the iOS and Xcode RCs.
This situation is a bit different, though. We are yet to see the iOS 26.3 RC as well.
The exact timeframe of when things would happen is obviously unclear. Apple could release the new MacBook Pro models tomorrow or in a week or two.
Meanwhile, Apple has already released the M5 MacBook Pro (14-inch), with the higher-end models being the ones we’re currently waiting for.
The reseller also claimed that HomePod mini supplies have also been limited and many models have sold out. It’s not clear, however, if this means a sequel is coming or that there are supply chain issues.
M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBooks are exciting, but what's more exciting to me is the OLED MacBook Pro
Rumor has it that Apple has planned a revamped MacBook Pro with OLED and a touchscreen for the end of 2026. The M5 Pro upgrade that is reportedly coming soon will just bring a new chip, while this OLED-equipped MacBook Pro may be a real, noticeable upgrade.
It would be the first time Apple used OLED in MacBooks. The new panel would make colors brighter and black deeper and would be an upgrade you'd notice. There's also going to be support for touch on the screen, which is also quite a good upgrade.
So, although the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models are going to come out before this OLED MacBook Pro, if you're not in dire need of an upgrade, I'd say you wait for the OLED-equipped model. However, its release is not confirmed just yet, but it's expected to happen towards the end of this year.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: