Some Galaxy S22 Ultra phones are getting hijacked by Samsung's own security system

This situation is escalating quite rapidly, where on Reddit one affected Galaxy S22 owner has provided more details on the situation.





Why another reset won't save you

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What could be behind the hijack

The lockout happens at the IMEI level, which is basically your phone's unique identity number. Samsung's servers have flagged these devices as "claimed" by Numero LLC, so doing another factory reset or even flashing new firmware won't help. The lock comes back every time the phone pings Samsung's servers during setup.Knox Mobile Enrollment is a tool Samsung built for businesses, so IT departments can automatically set up company phones. It is basically a digital leash for corporate devices, and somehow, that leash is being attached to phones it has no business touching.Nobody has confirmed exactly what happened, but a few theories are circulating. One possibility is that a reseller account with access to Samsung's Knox portal was compromised, allowing someone to register random consumer phone IDs under this unknown company.