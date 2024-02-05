Here’s another phone that will probably pack Tongzi (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4) and will clash with the Galaxy S25
The Galaxy S24 has been around for five minutes, and yet here we are, discussing the Galaxy S25 that’s to be released in 2025.
This article, however, is not about the technical details of next year’s flagship Galaxy line. It’s about a potential competitor – nope, not the American rivals in the face of the next iPhone or Pixel phones from Apple and Google, respectively. It’s about Xiaomi.
Tongzi, as any tech-savvy person will tell you, is the codename for Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
The current latest chipset from Qualcomm – Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 – is powering the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the OnePlus 12, and so much more Android flagships. Needless to say, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is one of the best chipsets in 2024 and its successor is expected to keep up the good work.
Now, there’s information that Tongzi, a.k.a. Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be put in the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro (via GizChina).
That’s another phone that’s not only nowhere near release but also its predecessors (the Xiaomi 14 line) haven’t had their global launch. The worldwide release of the Xiaomi 14 series is expected to be announced at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) that’s to take place on February 26-29, 2024 in Barcelona.
Back to the Xiaomi 15, though. Apart from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, it's said that the upcoming flagship will bring satellite connectivity capabilities to the table.
See, the Galaxy S25 line is set to feature Tongzi.
Recently, a sample unit of the Gen 4 chipset was detected delivering godlike Geekbench 6 benchmark test results: 2845 (single-core score) and an impressive 10628 (multi-core score). That’s well above the 7249 multi-core score by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 running the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the 7281 multi-core score recently rung up by the A17 Pro chipset that’s to be found in the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Where is Tongzi to be found as well?
It’s said that the 8 Gen 4 chipset will no longer use the ARM CPU architecture, but will come with a NUVIA core. In 2022, Qualcomm purchased Nuvia for $1.4 billion and decided to produce custom cores to replace Arm's Cortex cores.
