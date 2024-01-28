Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Benchmark test shows impressive score for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, close to the Apple M3

Android Processors Qualcomm
Benchmark test shows impressive score for Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, close to the Apple M3
Qualcomm's current flagship application processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is a powerful chipset that is powering phones such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and all three Galaxy S24 models in the U.S. and China. Later this year, probably in October, we should see Qualcomm unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and it will debut Qualcomm's own Oryon CPU cores, replacing the Cortex cores previously obtained from Arm Holdings.

We recently told you that an engineering sample of the chip delivered an outstanding graphics performance. The device running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset was able to play Genshin Impact for 45 minutes at a 1080p resolution. The frame rate stayed steady at the 60fps that the game is capped at.


According to X subscriber @negativeonehero (via Wccftech), a Geekbench 6 benchmark test resulted in a single-core score of 2845 and an impressive multi-core score of 10628. That compares with the 7249 multi-core score tallied by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 running the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the 7281 multi-core score recently rung up by the A17 Pro SoC powering my iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The current rumor has Qualcomm taking a page out of MediaTek's book and eschewing the low power efficiency cores for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The chip, with the appropriate codename "Sun," is expected to feature two big "Phoenix" cores and six medium "Phoenix" cores. 

MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 AP features four Cortex-X4 prime CPU cores and four Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores. The lack of efficiency cores led many to worry about the chip overheating and it is currently powering the Vivo X100 series. The Dimensity 9400, expected later this year, is rumored to have a configuration made up of three prime Cortex-X5 cores and five Cortex performance cores.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be built by TSMC using its enhanced 3nm process node. The Geekbench multi-core score was within a hair of the Apple M3 chip's multi-core score of 10762 powering the MacBook Pro. The 3,133,570 AnTuTu score delivered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is also a score high enough to get phone enthusiasts excited at the possibilities for the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
The impressive Galaxy Tab S8+ is an even bigger bargain, thanks to its $220 discount on Amazon
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China

Latest News

Pixel 6 Pro deal takes $512 off its price, making it too affordable to let go
Pixel 6 Pro deal takes $512 off its price, making it too affordable to let go
Apple's new App Store fee in the EU will financially damage some app developers
Apple's new App Store fee in the EU will financially damage some app developers
Extraordinary Amazon deal slashes $160 off aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE
Extraordinary Amazon deal slashes $160 off aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 with 4G LTE
The best feature from the iOS 17.3 update will get even better in iOS 17.4
The best feature from the iOS 17.3 update will get even better in iOS 17.4
Trendsetter Google Pixel 8 hits lowest price on record
Trendsetter Google Pixel 8 hits lowest price on record
Insider says iOS 18 'Crystal' will be one of the biggest updates in Apple's history
Insider says iOS 18 'Crystal' will be one of the biggest updates in Apple's history
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless