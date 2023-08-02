SoC powering the Galaxy S25 series will copy Apple's A-series iPhone chipsets in one key way

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was just spotted on a benchmark test of the Galaxy S24+ and the component is expected to sport a core configuration of 1+2+3+2. This would seem to indicate that the processor will carry more "performance" cores and fewer "efficiency" cores. The chipset will be overclocked, the hallmark of the Snapdragon "for Galaxy" line. If produced using TSMC's 3nm mode, devices using the SoC should see nice gains in performance and energy efficiency.









According to Digital Chat Station, Qualcomm will use a configuration that Apple has already employed on its A-series chipsets which have two-performance cores and six power/efficiency cores. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, says the tipster, will be made up of two Phoenix L CPU cores and six Phoenix M CPU cores. The new cores will reportedly support the next upgrade to RAM, LPDDR6, and will be produced using TSMC's N3E process node.











The TSMC N3E process node is the second generation of 3nm chip production for the world's leading foundry and is expected to be notable for three things. It will be less expensive than the first 3nm node which priced smartphone manufacturers except for Apple (which got its typical volume discount) out of the market. And it reportedly tones down the performance and energy efficiency improvements you might have expected from an enhanced version of a cutting-edge node.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 right now! Preorder the Z Fold 5 at up to $1170 off! For a limited time during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 preorder period, Samsung gives a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit! Receive an extra $50 discount applied at checkout by tapping on the deal button below. $1170 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $749 99 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $50 with trade! From now until August 11, trade a phone with Samsung for up to $900 credit and get the 512GB version for the price of 256GB, or for just $50 with the maximum trade and Samsung's all-new exclusive $50 discount applied at checkout, available only if you get the phone by tapping the deal button below. $1070 off (96%) Trade-in Gift $50 $1119 99 Pre-order at Samsung Grab Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 on Amazon at up to $320 off! Get a free Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Flip 5 storage upgrade to 512GB plus $200 or $150 off in the form of an Amazon gift card! $270 off (24%) Trade-in Gift Pre-order at Amazon





And as Wccftech also points out, we could see an improvement in yield which, combined with the lower production cost, is why more phone manufacturers have been waiting for the N3E process node before moving to 3nm chipsets for their handsets. By the time the process node is used to manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, things should be running smoothly on the production end of things.



