February 25, 2024: The Xiaomi 14 is rumored to roll out globally in Barcelona (Also, will the Xiaomi 14 Pro make it to Spain?)

Barcelona-a-a-a!

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 Global launch (including India) planned for MWC.



Probable date: 27th Feb 2024 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 26, 2023





Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

What does the Xiaomi 14 (and 14 Pro) offer?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

3,000-nit screens

ƒ/1.42-ƒ/4.0 variable aperture on the Xiaomi 14 Pro

Pro 120W HyperCharge wired charging

Titanium frame option on the Xiaomi 14 Pro

Pro 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

That’s not Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballe you’re hearing. That’s the sound countless Xiaomi fans worldwide are making right now, coming across well-known tipster Yogesh Brar ’s new post over at X/Twitter. In it, he’s claiming the Xiaomi 14 will make its global debut in Barcelona at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) that’s to take place on February 26-29, 2024.Usually, a day before the congress starts, major announcements are made, so it’s reasonable to expect some bignews on February 25, 2024.The latest flagship duo from Xiaomi already debuted in China in October 2023 and so far, it’s been a hit. Xiaomi’s new flagship is selling like hotcakes. Theseries is performing so well, according to CEO Lei Jun, that the million-mark milestone has been crossed in just a week, read a recent report.Now, it’s time to see how well thewill sell outside of China.Well, “now” might be a bit of an exaggeration. It’s not even 2024 yet, and February 25 is two months away. Also, the information is so far scarce and while mentioning the, the tipster does not include thePro.The question of whether thePro will make it to Spain is not a redundant one, since we’ve been hearing the maxed-out flagship could be exclusive to China In a word, a lot. Pick your favorite: