February 25, 2024: The Xiaomi 14 is rumored to roll out globally in Barcelona (Also, will the Xiaomi 14 Pro make it to Spain?)
Barcelona-a-a-a!
That’s not Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballe you’re hearing. That’s the sound countless Xiaomi fans worldwide are making right now, coming across well-known tipster Yogesh Brar’s new post over at X/Twitter. In it, he’s claiming the Xiaomi 14 will make its global debut in Barcelona at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) that’s to take place on February 26-29, 2024.
The latest flagship duo from Xiaomi already debuted in China in October 2023 and so far, it’s been a hit. Xiaomi’s new flagship is selling like hotcakes. The Xiaomi 14 series is performing so well, according to CEO Lei Jun, that the million-mark milestone has been crossed in just a week, read a recent report.
Well, “now” might be a bit of an exaggeration. It’s not even 2024 yet, and February 25 is two months away. Also, the information is so far scarce and while mentioning the Xiaomi 14, the tipster does not include the Xiaomi 14 Pro.
The question of whether the Xiaomi 14 Pro will make it to Spain is not a redundant one, since we’ve been hearing the maxed-out flagship could be exclusive to China.
In a word, a lot. Pick your favorite:
Usually, a day before the congress starts, major announcements are made, so it’s reasonable to expect some big Xiaomi 14 news on February 25, 2024.
Xiaomi 14 Global launch (including India) planned for MWC.— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 26, 2023
Probable date: 27th Feb 2024
Now, it’s time to see how well the Xiaomi 14 will sell outside of China.
What does the Xiaomi 14 (and 14 Pro) offer?
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- 3,000-nit screens
- ƒ/1.42-ƒ/4.0 variable aperture on the Xiaomi 14 Pro
- 120W HyperCharge wired charging
- Titanium frame option on the Xiaomi 14 Pro
- 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
