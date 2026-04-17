Samsung unveils a new kid-friendly Galaxy Tab with a surprising feature

The latest Galaxy Tab in the US is designed specifically for kids





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Perfect for family-time streaming, the model is also equipped with a quad speaker system and Dolby Atmos support. When it's time for learning, the 3.5mm jack keeps youngsters engaged without distractions.





When it comes for a tablet for kids, what's your top priority? Durability! It must be able to survive Long software support and OS that doesn't slow down It's the extras that make it special I'd never buy my kid a tablet I just add parental controls to my "grown-up" tablet Parental controls matter most Super-long battery Vote 1 Votes



In addition, this In addition, this Android tablet sports a 7,040mAh battery under the hood. While it's certainly not the most long-lasting model on the market, it provides plenty of time for learning and entertainment. Plus, it supports 25W wired charging.





Key Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition specs





Display: 11-inch, 1920 x 1200 resolution, refresh rate of up to 90Hz

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 7,040mAh, 25W wired charging

Extras included in the box: a durable, colorful case, a Crayo-pen stylus, fun stickers

Price: $349.99



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Trade-in Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition at Samsung $288 99 $349 99 $61 off (17%) The Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition has just arrived in the US. While the tablet is affordable even at its full $349.99 retail price, users who trade in an eligible device can save up to $61 on their kids' next gift. Buy at Samsung



Personalized fun, long support

Following the fun design of the Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition, the latest Following the fun design of the Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition, the latest Samsung tablet comes with all sorts of extras to help kids make their device feel truly unique. With a protective case, a bunch of fun stickers and a Crayo-pen stylus included, it's the complete kid-friendly package for curious youngsters.









The Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition ships with 128GB of built-in storage and 6GB RAM, but parents can give their kids extra space (up to 2TB) for videos, light games, and more with a microSD card.



Although it's not part of the high-end Galaxy Tab lineup, this model shares an important feature with the best on the market. Samsung has committed to up to seven years of One UI and Android updates, as well as seven years of security patches.



Availability and pricing

Following the April 16 announcement, the Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition is already available at Samsung.com and Experience Stores for $349.99. According to the official announcement, it should also be listed at BestBuy.com (though this doesn't appear to be the case). It's expected to land at Amazon.com starting April 23, 2026. The Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition ships with 128GB of built-in storage and 6GB RAM, but parents can give their kids extra space (up to 2TB) for videos, light games, and more with a microSD card.Although it's not part of the high-end Galaxy Tab lineup, this model shares an important feature with the best on the market. Samsung has committed to up to seven years of One UI and Android updates, as well as seven years of security patches.Following the April 16 announcement, the Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition is already available at Samsung.com and Experience Stores for $349.99. According to the official announcement, it should also be listed at BestBuy.com (though this doesn't appear to be the case). It's expected to land at Amazon.com starting April 23, 2026.



Keeping things exciting for youngsters, Samsung has launched the model in classic Gray with vibrant case color options like Purple, Blue, Royal Blue, and Red. At the time of writing, the model with a Blue case is the only one in stock at the official store.



Set for the kid-friendly crown?

Offering secure parental controls and a safe learning space for children, the Galaxy Tab A11+ Kids Edition might just be wearing the crown this year. I'll admit, it's not a groundbreaking model. Rather, it's an evolution of the Galaxy Tab A9+ Kids Edition.



But I would also argue a device doesn't have to be breaking new ground in order to be useful. And given its affordable asking price and seven-year support, the Tab A11+ Kids Edition appears to be the perfect package for families.

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