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Ditch the Galaxy S26 and grab the Galaxy S25 at this insane price

Amazing new deal makes the Galaxy S25 a total no-brainer.

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A person holds the Galaxy S25, showing its display.
Who would grab the S26 when this one is so affordable? | Image by PhoneArena

The new flagships are in, and that means prices for the Galaxy S25 lineup are dropping. Earlier, we shared a pretty exciting deal on the Galaxy S25+. But if this one is a tad large for you, the Galaxy S25 is the perfect fit.

Even better, this model is now down to an absolutely unmissable price, thanks to Walmart's ongoing sale. Believe it or not, the retailer has knocked a massive $260 off the 128GB model in Silver Shadow, effectively knocking it down to about $540. 

Save $260 on the Galaxy S25

$539 72
$799 99
$260 off (33%)
Walmart has launched a surprise sale on the Galaxy S25, bringing the 128GB model in Silver Shadow down to a price you just won't believe. At $260 off, this Android phone delivers exceptional value, thanks to its powerful chip and excellent display.
Buy at Walmart
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Now, isn't that an awesome price for one of the best compact options money can buy? You're not just getting a stunning 6.2-inch AMOLED display here. The device boasts an improved camera, delivering images with much more lifelike colors. 

And sure, it's not the actual megapixels that have been changed: Samsung has utilized a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x lenses on the rear, the same setup as on the Galaxy S24. However, it added AI enhancements and a new ISP (image signal processor) to produce cleaner, more balanced photos. 

Need proof? The Galaxy S25 review features multiple camera samples that give you a clearer idea of what you can expect. 

What about performance, though? Unlike the new lineup, the S25 series all have the same powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip. It provides excellent performance across the board, and you can expect smooth sailing with daily and more demanding tasks alike. 

While AI has lost its initial hype, I still think this phone's Galaxy AI features are worth mentioning. For example, you can ask for a specific photo in your gallery using natural language. While this might sound like a tiny extra, it can save you a lot of time. 

If you ask me, the Galaxy S25 is a fantastic pick. It might already have welcomed a successor, but it'll be a long time before the Galaxy S26 drops under the $600 mark. Grab yours and save big while this promo lasts.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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