Check to make sure that you don't own this potentially deadly power bank, recalled once again

In April 2025, power bank manufacturer Casely recalled over 429,000 units of its Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger (model number E33A) power banks. You wouldn't want to make a deposit with these banks as there were more than 51 reports of issues causing the lithium-ion cells used in the product to overheat, expand, and catch on fire.

Casely recalls its Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger for the second time





Luckily, these problems resulted in only six cases of what were called minor burn injuries. But sometimes history does repeat itself and today, Casely once again announced a recall of the same power banks following 28 more reports of batteries overheating on the accessory.





Why do you need a power bank? I use my phone all day from sun up to lights out. I'm always on one social media platform or another. I use a mapping app all day killing my battery. I carry a power bank for another reason. I don't use a power bank. Vote 2 Votes





While the number of reports declined, the injuries were more serious as a 75-year-old woman from New Jersey "suffered second and third degree burns and later passed away from complications from her injuries" following an explosion. The woman was charging her phone with the power bank on her lap when it exploded leaving her with the second-and third- degree burns that she ultimately succumbed to.

In a serious incident, the Casely accessory exploded inside an airplane



Just two months ago, a 47-year-old woman was charging her phone on an airplane when it exploded and caught on fire leaving her with first degree burns.



Recommended For You





You should check your phone accessories to make sure that you don't own the Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger. It has the model number E33A printed on the back of the unit, and the manufacturer's "Casely" name is engraved on the front side.

Do not just throw these power banks in the trash





These power banks were purchased from the getcasely.com, Amazon.com, and other e-commerce websites from March 2022 through September 2024 priced between $30 and $70. You should not dispose of these in the trash.





Instead, you might need to dispose of the power bank through your municipality's household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center. Before you head over there with your recalled Casely power bank, give them a call to make sure that they accept lithium-ion batteries. If not, ask them to point you in the right direction.





Now that Casely has made today's announcement, do not use the Casely Power Pods 5000mAh portable MagSafe wireless phone charger. Users should contact Casely for a free replacement.



Recommended For You

How to file a claim for your replacement power bank or a $60 Casely gift card





clicking on this link Go the Casely website by, and submit your claim. You will need to include two photographs with your claim with one showing the serial number of the unit being returned (it must say E33A) on the back of the power bank, and the other must show the word "RECALLED" and today’s date written in permanent marker over the front side.





While replacement power banks will ship within approximately 2-4 weeks, users can decide instead to return their recalled power bank for a $60 Casely gift card. The company, which has no relationship with the Casetify smartphone case company, does not have a measurable share of the U.S. power bank market.









What makes power bank recalls so important is that the device is one of the most widely held accessories owned by smartphone users. Power users often run through their phone's battery fairly quickly during the course of a day, and the power bank can extend the user's ability to run his handset until he gets home where he can plug his handset in.

Now that some new smartphones have large batteries (6,000, 7,000 mAh and higher), we could eventually see the power bank market cool down although there will always be some demand for the product.