Samsung beats Apple again, but you wouldn’t guess the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the world

The global smartphone market saw a modest growth in Q3 2025, signaling a recovery.

Samsung Apple Xiaomi Vivo
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 was one of the drivers of Samsung’s growth.
A total of 320.1 million smartphones were shipped globally in Q3 2025, according to the latest Omdia report, leading to a 3% annual growth. Samsung was the leading brand, but another company is the fastest-growing player on the market.

Samsung beats Apple, but Transsion is the fastest-growing smartphone company


After a muted performance in the first half of the year, the slight growth in Q3 is a signal of recovery for the global smartphone market. Transsion appears to be the brand that reaps the most benefits as it records a 12% year-over-year growth and climbs to the fourth place by shipping 28.6 million units.



Samsung is the market leader, shipping 60.6 million units for a 19% market share. Apple records a modest 4% growth compared to last year, with 56.5 million shipments. Xiaomi is the third largest smartphone brand, shipping 43.4 million units during the quarter for a meager 1% growth. The top five is closed by Vivo with 28.5 million shipments and a 5% annual growth.

Various surprising releases



Samsung’s success is largely driven by the surprising success of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 models, as well as the Galaxy A07 and A17. On Apple’s side, the iPhone 17 surpassed expectations, while the continued interest in the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max will help the company’s annual growth. 

What category is your smartphone?

Vote View Result


Interestingly, the market appears to be split on what the most interesting devices are. Omdia’s market outlook says that the growth of the market is driven by devices under $100 and over $700, which are considered the ultra-low-end and premium segments. Meanwhile, the mid-range segment remains weak.

All-in or nothing at all


I’m not surprised that people focus on the extremes of the smartphone market. If you’re looking for the cheapest phone possible, you won’t consider spending extra for marginal improvements. On the other hand, once you’ve decided to buy a more expensive phone, it makes sense to buy a premium phone with a very long software support. That way, you spend a lot upfront, but you get a device that could serve you for five or more years.
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless