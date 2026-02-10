Smooth scrolling meets physical buttons in this new reveal on the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
We finally know the display specs for the Titan 2 Elite and they are surprisingly premium.
0comments
For most of us, physical buttons on a smartphone represent a relic of the past, something that we sacrificed for a larger screen and a thinner design. However, it now appears that the dream of the modern keyboard phone is not only alive but also getting a significant boost.
As seen from this latest video, we finally have some concrete details on what is going on under the hood of one of the next big keyboard phones: the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. While we knew that this was coming, the company has been steadily releasing a slow stream of videos that give us an idea of exactly what we can expect when it officially lands. It appears that they are moving away from the "budget" look of previous versions and going for something significantly more premium this time around.
While previous versions of this device were built with the outdoors enthusiast in mind, it appears that this new model is sacrificing bulk for a sleeker design. Additionally, as we saw from previous reveals, it is officially confirmed that it is going to arrive with Android 16 out of the box.
This phone is definitely not the only game in town when it comes to getting a physical keyboard on your phone this year. You may recall that the company Clicks is also releasing a competing product, albeit much later in the year. While that was a big, flashy announcement, I have to say that I like what Unihertz is doing by slowly releasing these "proof of life" videos. It’s actually creating a lot of hype among their fans.
I have to admit that there’s something really endearing about the approach that this company is taking. I personally have not used a phone with a keyboard since the Blackberry days. Since then, I’ve jumped on the glass keyboard bandwagon, like the rest of the world.
I know that this phone may not be for everyone, but for those of us that still have a soft spot for the Blackberry days, this is looking like a great option.
The Titan 2 Elite comes back with some surprises
As seen from this latest video, we finally have some concrete details on what is going on under the hood of one of the next big keyboard phones: the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite. While we knew that this was coming, the company has been steadily releasing a slow stream of videos that give us an idea of exactly what we can expect when it officially lands. It appears that they are moving away from the "budget" look of previous versions and going for something significantly more premium this time around.
According to this latest video reveal, the device is going to come with the following confirmed display specs:
- 4.03"
- AMOLED display
- 120Hz refresh rate
While previous versions of this device were built with the outdoors enthusiast in mind, it appears that this new model is sacrificing bulk for a sleeker design. Additionally, as we saw from previous reveals, it is officially confirmed that it is going to arrive with Android 16 out of the box.
Recommended For You
Why this keyboard phone release feels different
This phone is definitely not the only game in town when it comes to getting a physical keyboard on your phone this year. You may recall that the company Clicks is also releasing a competing product, albeit much later in the year. While that was a big, flashy announcement, I have to say that I like what Unihertz is doing by slowly releasing these "proof of life" videos. It’s actually creating a lot of hype among their fans.
That’s a big deal because the market for physical keyboard phones is extremely small. Most companies are not interested in making these, so we’re really left with very few options. And by including a high-quality screen, the manufacturer is showing that you don’t have to give up modern tech in order to get a physical keyboard. If you want to see this in action, the company will be at MWC in Barcelona this February (2nd through the 5th) so you can check it out.
Does poor software support stop you from buying niche phones?
Is it time to say goodbye to the glass keyboard?
I have to admit that there’s something really endearing about the approach that this company is taking. I personally have not used a phone with a keyboard since the Blackberry days. Since then, I’ve jumped on the glass keyboard bandwagon, like the rest of the world.
However, I personally miss the days when I could text someone without having to look at the screen. And the fact that this manufacturer is not skimping on the display specs is definitely making me consider this.
I know that this phone may not be for everyone, but for those of us that still have a soft spot for the Blackberry days, this is looking like a great option.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: