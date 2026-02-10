Smooth scrolling meets physical buttons in this new reveal on the Unihertz Titan 2 Elite

Does poor software support stop you from buying niche phones? Yes, I need guaranteed OS updates for security. No, I change phones often enough that it doesn't matter. Maybe, it depends on how good the hardware is. I use custom ROMs, so manufacturer updates don't matter. Vote

Is it time to say goodbye to the glass keyboard?

I have to admit that there’s something really endearing about the approach that this company is taking. I personally have not used a phone with a keyboard since the Blackberry days. Since then, I’ve jumped on the glass keyboard bandwagon, like the rest of the world.However, I personally miss the days when I could text someone without having to look at the screen. And the fact that this manufacturer is not skimping on the display specs is definitely making me consider this.I know that this phone may not be for everyone, but for those of us that still have a soft spot for the Blackberry days, this is looking like a great option.