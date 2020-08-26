UL gives Samsung's "Display Hole" high marks for color deviation on two 5G models
Samsung has named the display area surrounding the punch-hole on its phones as the "iris ring." The company explains that this is because "human eyes tend to look more healthy and attractive when the eye's iris and snow-white sclera are in stark contrast." The manufacturer notes that its new OLED display produces a clear contrast between the area of the display around the punch-hole and the hole itself.
Samsung pointed out that processing can sometimes stain the periphery of the hole causing the display to show different colors in that area. "Such tarnishing is unacceptable when 5G smartphones are now making heavy demands on high-resolution and high-speed content, requiring an enhanced level of image quality throughout a display," the manufacturer says.To combat staining, Samsung employs new OLED technology allowing the area around the punch-hole to be "crystal clear" and highly resistant to stains.
Both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 sport a 10MP front-facing punch-hole selfie camera.