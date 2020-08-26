Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

UL gives Samsung's "Display Hole" high marks for color deviation on two 5G models

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 26, 2020, 11:47 PM
Samsung has named the display area surrounding the punch-hole on its phones as the "iris ring." The company explains that this is because "human eyes tend to look more healthy and attractive when the eye's iris and snow-white sclera are in stark contrast." The manufacturer notes that its new OLED display produces a clear contrast between the area of the display around the punch-hole and the hole itself.

According to Samsung, safety science company UL has just verified that Samsung's OLED hole display area has image quality low in color deviation making the area surrounding the front-facing selfie camera hole balanced and uniform. Dennis Choi, Vice President of mobile display marketing team for Samsung Display said, "Without a doubt, our camera hole area clarity demonstrates that Samsung Display technological prowess can deliver optimal performance across an entire 5G smartphone display.

UL analyzed the portion of the OLED display that covers the camera on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G. The displays, running with a refresh rate of 120Hz, were marked by UL at 12 spots on the periphery of the hole to measure uniformity on the display. The resulting Delta E figure was 2 or less meaning that the average human eye would not be able to see any color deviation on the display area around the punch-hole. Thanks to punching and display design technology, Samsung has the industry's highest level of resolution.


Samsung pointed out that processing can sometimes stain the periphery of the hole causing the display to show different colors in that area. "Such tarnishing is unacceptable when 5G smartphones are now making heavy demands on high-resolution and high-speed content, requiring an enhanced level of image quality throughout a display," the manufacturer says.To combat staining, Samsung employs new OLED technology allowing the area around the punch-hole to be "crystal clear" and highly resistant to stains.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G  and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 sport a 10MP front-facing punch-hole selfie camera.

