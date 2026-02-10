Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Meta AI gearing up to finally rival OpenAI and Gemini

Meta seems to be preparing a number of improvements to its AI agent.

The gap between Meta AI and OpenAI might be closing with Meta's latest platform update. The company has upgraded its website, giving users numerous new functions. More importantly, it appears to be preparing to release a new model called Avocado as well as new upgrades designed to tremendously  improve users' AI experience.

Meta AI: is it finally ready to become a true ChatGPT and Gemini rival? 


First spotted by TestingCatalog on February 8, the Meta website now seems to allow some users to connect various apps, such as Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook. 



Once connected, Meta AI would be able to pull data and manage tools through MCPs (Model Context Protocols). While it's unclear when the ability to connect different apps will be released to every user, the implementation suggests Meta is finally ready to adopt MCPs.

Which AI agent do you use most?


For context, an MCP is like a "universal language" that allows an artificial intelligence to read info from all sorts of different connected apps. In essence, it lets Meta AI access information from apps, managing your schedule directly without the need for custom code for each one. 

Avocado is a highlight — but not the only one


The recent website revamp introduced different answer modes, with Meta AI now offering Fast and Thinking answering options. As it prepares to release the Avocado model (which is supposedly being tested for now), the AI assistant will offer another two forms: Avocado and Avocado Thinking. 

TestingCatalog explains the Avocado model is the only one responding currently, and answers aren't that perfect. Of course, this could be because development is still underway, with responses potentially becoming more reliable as the Avocado rolls out. 

Acquire and conquer


Not long ago, Meta acquired Manus AI, with some reports suggesting there's a Manus AI agent and even a browser under development right now. If true, this suggests Manus AI-powered agents could directly arrive at Meta AI.


Manus AI is a startup known for its autonomous agents. Basically, it's an assistant that can navigate the web for you. 

Other notable changes include the addition of Tasks in the Meta AI website, giving users the ability to create repeating or one-time tasks. This, coupled with the reported testing and development of a shopping assistant and the introduction of voice assistants, has the potential to "propel" Meta AI right at the top, next to the hugely popular OpenAI and Gemini AI

A win-win for users?


Will these features actually benefit users? There is some potential if you ask me. However, the idea of connecting all my personal apps to Meta and letting it freely collect that data somehow doesn't sit right with me. 

AI models collect data anyway, no two ways about that. But for now, I’m not sure I’m ready to ditch Gemini for Meta.

