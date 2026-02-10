The Nothing Phone (4a) might be the first to give fans this many options

Nothing is finally moving away from its black-and-white approach









Recommended For You However, we're most likely to see more color options from Nothing in its mid-range department this year if the cryptic post that it shared on X actually indicates what I believe it indicates. The post has the caption "Soon" and contains dots in multiple colors that are arranged in a way that forms the "(a)" logo.

Basically, the post could be suggesting that the upcoming Phone 4a and Phone 4a would be available in the same color options used in the dots that form the logo. The used colors are black, white, blue, yellow, and pink.









We have already seen Nothing phones in the first three colors. The yellow color hasn't been used in a Nothing phone yet, but the company did use it for the Ear (a), which was released back in 2024. That means pink is going to be an entirely new variant in the Nothing product lineup.

Since the "(a)" logo represents both the mid-range phones and headphones of Nothing, I'm assuming these color options will be available for both products. This will most likely become clear at the upcoming MWC, where the company is expected to unveil the phone as well as the headphones.





For instance, compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset that powered the Phone 3a and 3a Pro, their successors are likely to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. The phones could also see a marginal battery bump, as leaks suggest they will feature a battery with around 5100-5200 mAh capacity.





The upcoming mid-range devices from Nothing will be competing against the upcoming Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e . Which of these will perform the best and turn out to be the ultimate mid-range winner of 2026? We'll find out soon.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie