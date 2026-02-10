The Nothing Phone (4a) might be the first to give fans this many options
From monochrome to multicolor.
0comments
Most major tech companies will unveil their products at MWC 26, which is scheduled for March 2–5. Nothing will likely also be part of the event to showcase its upcoming mid-range smartphones, the Phone (4) and Phone (4a). While very limited information is available about the specifications of these upcoming phones, a cryptic post from Nothing on X may have revealed all the color options you'll get.
Nothing is finally moving away from its black-and-white approach
Unlike some major brands like Apple and Google, Nothing offers very limited color options in its smartphones. For instance, the Pixel 9a is available in four colorful shades: black, off-white, pink, and a blend of purple and blue. The Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, comes in just three standard colors: black, white, and blue.
However, we're most likely to see more color options from Nothing in its mid-range department this year if the cryptic post that it shared on X actually indicates what I believe it indicates. The post has the caption "Soon" and contains dots in multiple colors that are arranged in a way that forms the "(a)" logo.
Recommended For You
Basically, the post could be suggesting that the upcoming Phone 4a and Phone 4a would be available in the same color options used in the dots that form the logo. The used colors are black, white, blue, yellow, and pink.
We have already seen Nothing phones in the first three colors. The yellow color hasn't been used in a Nothing phone yet, but the company did use it for the Ear (a), which was released back in 2024. That means pink is going to be an entirely new variant in the Nothing product lineup.
Since the "(a)" logo represents both the mid-range phones and headphones of Nothing, I'm assuming these color options will be available for both products. This will most likely become clear at the upcoming MWC, where the company is expected to unveil the phone as well as the headphones.
Which of these upcoming mid-range phones sounds the most exciting to you based on the leaked specifications?
Will the upcoming Nothing phones be worth the upgrade?
Soon. pic.twitter.com/fpbw7ySU9N— Nothing (@nothing) February 9, 2026
Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, already made it clear a while ago that there won't be a flagship phone launched by Nothing this year. That means Carl would definitely hope that the Nothing 4a and 4a Pro perform well in the market. Some of these specs of the devices have surfaced online, indicating that both are getting very minimal upgrades over their respective predecessors.
For instance, compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset that powered the Phone 3a and 3a Pro, their successors are likely to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. The phones could also see a marginal battery bump, as leaks suggest they will feature a battery with around 5100-5200 mAh capacity.
The upcoming mid-range devices from Nothing will be competing against the upcoming Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e. Which of these will perform the best and turn out to be the ultimate mid-range winner of 2026? We'll find out soon.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: