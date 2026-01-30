Amazon slashes $100 off the premium Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
The watch ranks among the best on the market. Save before it's too late!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
reported about a pretty sweet Amazon deal that allowed bargain hunters looking to upgrade their wrist game to snag a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for $150 off. And while this was a phenomenal deal, it had one huge downside: it was a flash sale available for only 24 hours.A few days ago, my colleague Poli
That said, if you have an old smartwatch you’re willing to say goodbye to, Samsung lets you save up to $250 on either of the two color options—Black and White—with an eligible trade-in. Therefore, I also suggest you see how much the tech giant is willing to give you for your old smartwatch and then decide which of the two deals to take advantage of.
As for what this watch brings to the table, it offers a truly premium feel thanks to its stainless steel case and a highly durable Sapphire Crystal display. As the “Classic” moniker suggests, it was designed to resemble a stylish, traditional timepiece—making it the top choice for formal wear or anyone who prefers a sophisticated aesthetic.
For the times you aren’t pumping iron or running for miles, the watch supports NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, phone calls, and third-party apps and watch faces that you can download from the Google Play Store directly.
All of that gets powered by a 445mAh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge, giving you peace of mind that your watch can keep up with all the work meetings you have to attend.
Did you miss it? Well, if you did, you’ll be pleased to learn that you can still snag a brand-new Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for less on Amazon. Granted, the discount isn’t $150, but I believe $100 off on one of the best smartwatches money can buy is still a great deal worth taking advantage of. That lets you treat yourself to this sleek timepiece for less than $400, which I think is a bargain price for it. The only potential downside of this offer is that the discount is only available for the version in Black.
That said, if you have an old smartwatch you’re willing to say goodbye to, Samsung lets you save up to $250 on either of the two color options—Black and White—with an eligible trade-in. Therefore, I also suggest you see how much the tech giant is willing to give you for your old smartwatch and then decide which of the two deals to take advantage of.
Recommended For You
Of course, it’s more than just a pretty face. Being a self-respecting premium Samsung smartwatch, it also packs the full suite of features that define a device of this status. You get advanced health-tracking like ECG, sleep monitoring, dual-band GPS, and blood pressure sensing. It even supports Samsung’s Body Composition analysis, which is perfect if you're sticking to a "New Year, New Me" fitness resolution.
For the times you aren’t pumping iron or running for miles, the watch supports NFC for contactless payments, smart notifications, phone calls, and third-party apps and watch faces that you can download from the Google Play Store directly.
All of that gets powered by a 445mAh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge, giving you peace of mind that your watch can keep up with all the work meetings you have to attend.
Honestly, as long as you aren’t rocking an iPhone, you just can’t go wrong with this smartwatch. It’s sleek, it has a premium feel, and it’s full of features from top to bottom. I’m sure you won’t have any buyer’s remorse after getting this thing. That’s why I urge you not to hesitate and save with this deal today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: