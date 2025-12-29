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Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic update that was supposed to modernize it, may actually be breaking it

You may want to avoid the latest One UI 8 watch update on this watch.

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Samsung Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been getting a new lease on life with the latest software, but it might be causing more headaches than it is worth. A new report suggests the One UI 8 Watch update is breaking key sensors on the device.

A buggy rollout?


Samsung recently pushed the One UI 8 Watch update (Wear OS 6) to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It was supposed to be a fresh coat of paint for the aging wearable, bringing it in line with newer models. However, users on community forums are reporting that the update is essentially bricking the sensors. Specifically, wrist detection, Body Composition (BIA), and ECG features are failing diagnostics tests completely.

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One user in India shared a screenshot showing the failures after the update. They tried the standard troubleshooting steps, like factory resetting the watch and clearing the cache, but nothing fixed the issue. Strangely, the user noted that the sensors briefly worked when the watch face was placed on the inside of the wrist (palm side), which complicates the diagnosis.

It is unclear at this stage if this is a widespread hardware incompatibility triggered by the new software or just a bad code push. Consequently, reports suggest Samsung might have paused the rollout to investigate the glitches.

Reliability is key


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The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic remains a fan favorite, largely due to its physical rotating bezel—a feature Samsung skipped in the Watch 5 generation before bringing it back. Keeping these older devices running with modern software is a massive selling point for the Samsung ecosystem, contrasting sharply with how quickly some other Android wearables lose support. It keeps users within the "walled garden" rather than looking at alternatives.

However, botched updates on legacy hardware are a major risk. If users feel that updating their older device will break it—potentially forcing an upgrade—it damages trust in the brand's longevity promises. This is especially critical as Samsung continues to fight for wrist real estate against the Pixel Watch and high-end Garmin devices that prioritize stability.

Have you installed the One UI 8 Watch update on your Galaxy Watch 4?
Yes, and everything works fine.
18.03%
Yes, and I am seeing sensor issues.
37.7%
No, I have disabled auto-updates.
21.31%
I have a different Galaxy Watch model.
13.11%
I don’t own a Galaxy Watch at all.
9.84%
61 Votes

Proceed with caution


Issues like this can be a really frustrating situation for anyone trying to squeeze a few more years out of their classic tech. The Watch 4 Classic is still a highly capable device, and seeing it crippled by an official update is disappointing, to say the least.

If you have a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and have not updated yet, I would strongly suggest proceeding with caution. So far, this doesn't seem to be widespread, which could mean that the rollout has been paused for now.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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